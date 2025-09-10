South Korea’s ‘Iron Dome’: Could it fend off full-fledged North Korean assault?

Despite waves of ballistic missiles and drones that partly penetrated Israel’s multilayered defences, the assault resulted in relatively few casualties, according to Israeli officials.

The episode has sharpened debate in South Korea, which remains technically at war with North Korea, about whether its own air defence system could withstand a barrage of missiles from the North, whose nuclear weapons program has advanced rapidly in recent years.

Would the South’s air defence system be able to protect the 51 million people living here if the North fired hundreds of missiles and artillery rounds?

The short answer, analysts say, is no.

South Korea’s multi-layered air defence network, known as the Korea Air and Missile Defence, cannot fully protect the country from a large-scale missile or artillery barrage by North Korea. The system is designed to limit damage, not to guarantee safety.

Overall, an expert judged that if North Korea were to launch multiple types of weapons simultaneously, it would be difficult to block them all with this network alone.

“Even with a multi-layered defence in place, many experts, including myself, believe that the system on its own would struggle to withstand a mixed, simultaneous strike from North Korea,” said Hong Min, a senior researcher at the Korea Institute for National Unification.