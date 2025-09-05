Sawasdee Seoul 2025 brings Thai soft power to South Korea on Sept 6–7

The event, which takes place at Cheonggye Plaza in the heart of Seoul on September 6–7, was introduced to over 90 South Korean influencers and journalists during a special reception held by Ambassador Tanee Sangrat on September 1.

This year’s festival is the largest Thai festival ever in South Korea, designed to celebrate the rich culture of all regions of Thailand while highlighting the strong ties between Thailand and South Korea, Tanee said.

He added that it will also emphasise Thailand’s soft power in innovation, creativity, and sustainability.