Sawasdee Seoul 2025 brings Thai soft power to South Korea on Sept 6–7

The event, which takes place at Cheonggye Plaza in the heart of Seoul on September 6–7, was introduced to over 90 South Korean influencers and journalists during a special reception held by Ambassador Tanee Sangrat on September 1.
This year’s festival is the largest Thai festival ever in South Korea, designed to celebrate the rich culture of all regions of Thailand while highlighting the strong ties between Thailand and South Korea, Tanee said.
He added that it will also emphasise Thailand’s soft power in innovation, creativity, and sustainability.
Highlights of the festival include:
The event is supported by both Thai and South Korean government and private sector organisations, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Interior, Pattaya City, the National Innovation Agency, and the Thai Cultural Creative Agency (THACCA).
Korean partners include the Jongno and Jung districts, the Unjin Foundation, the Korea Foundation, the ASEAN-Korea Centre, and the Seoul Metropolitan Government, with major sponsors such as B.Grimm Group, CP Group, Thai Airways International, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, and the Creative Economy Agency (CEA).
Tanee also took the opportunity to promote the upcoming 2026 International Horticultural Expo in Udon Thani, which will be held from November 1 2026 to March 14 2027, under the theme “Diversity of Life.”
The Sawasdee Seoul 2025 festival is not only a celebration of Thai soft power, but also a bridge of friendship between Thailand and South Korea, fostering deeper cultural exchange, shared values, and future cooperation.