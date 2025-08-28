Invites all to join #LoveYouThailand, driving Thai soft power globally

These expressions span fashion, art, souvenirs, food, lifestyle, and contemporary culture. The initiative underscores not only the artistic beauty of Thainess but also its potential to generate economic value and strengthen Thailand’s standing on the global stage with dignity.

This collective endeavour showcases national pride in a modern and creative form, while sharing new inspiration that invites the world to view Thailand with admiration, pride, and recognition of its limitless creative spirit.

Joining Forces with Partners to Propel Thai Creativity onto the Global Stage

Siam Centre remains committed to building a strong Creative Ecosystem through co-creation and collaboration with government agencies, private enterprises, and leading academic institutions.

Key partners include: Government agencies: Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Culture, Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Department of Skill Development, Creative and cultural organisations: Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Creative Economy Agency (CEA), Thailand Creative & Design Centre (TCDC) and Private sector partners and leading Thai brands within Siam Centre.

These alliances collectively form the driving force behind Thai soft power, continuously creating new works and delivering Extraordinary Experiences, First-Ever showcases, and Inspirational journeys.

Highlighted Thai Creative Works Driving Power in Multiple Dimensions

In 2025, Siam Centre is collaborating with leading organisations to highlight Thai creativity across multiple soft power dimensions, setting new trends and reinforcing creative Thainess:

Design Creativity:

In partnership with DITP, Ministry of Commerce, Siam Centre is hosting projects including Designers’ Room, Talent Thai, and Creative Studio Promotion, showcasing Thai design excellence across various disciplines and expanding elegantly to the global market.

Highlights include: Absolute Siam Store x CEA – Neighbourmart POP! Pop-up Showcase, presented by CEA in collaboration with Absolute Siam Store and Neighbourmart, featuring unique creations by new-generation Thai designers. Absolute Siam Thai Souvenir – Global Creative Gateway, reinventing the image of Thai souvenirs into distinctive designs that are attracting international attention.

Toy Story 30th Anniversary "Unbox Toy Story and Beyond”, a special project celebrating the 30th anniversary of Toy Story, merging world-renowned characters with Thai artistry through local designers.

Fashion Creativity:

Strengthening its leadership in Thai fashion, Siam Centre, in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), will launch the Siam Centre Visionary Stage during Bangkok International Fashion Week 2025 (October 2025). The stage will feature creations from fashion students nationwide, blending unique Thai identities and local wisdom with global fashion trends.

Food & Lifestyle Creativity:

Introducing flagship stores of innovative Thai culinary brands such as Tam Kratoey Saket and I Je Jaew Hon, which combine authentic Isan flavours with contemporary lifestyles. The initiative also presents a new boutique concept by Pañpuri, “The Purple Grove,” along with a special pop-up showcase, “A RETURN TO WHAT’S ALREADY HERE.”

Siam Centre extends an open invitation to everyone to celebrate #LoveYouThailand through the “Creative Thai” project, highlighting the charm, beauty, and contemporary value of Thainess across all dimensions. Together, let us drive Thailand toward becoming a Global Creative Hub, sharing the heart and creative energy of the Thai people proudly with the world.