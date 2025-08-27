Three Thai Soldiers Injured in Border Landmine Attack

The Royal Thai Army has revealed that three of its soldiers were injured in a landmine attack along the Thailand-Cambodia border on Wednesday, updating an earlier report that had mentioned only one casualty.

According to a statement from military officials, the incident occurred when a patrol from the 22nd Infantry Battalion stepped on an improvised PMN-2 anti-personnel mine.

The soldiers were on duty between operational bases 11 and 12, west of the Ta Kwai temple in Surin province.

The army has released the names of the three injured soldiers:

Private Adisorn Pomklang, 1st Infantry Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, suffered a severed right ankle. He was airlifted by a Sky Doctor unit from Phanom Dong Rak Hospital to Surin Hospital for further treatment.

Sergeant Major 1st Class Nattapong Sichin, of the same unit, sustained minor shrapnel wounds to his back and was treated at Phanom Dong Rak Hospital.

Private Thannatorn Taokratok, also of the 22nd Infantry Battalion, sustained a minor injury to his left wrist and was treated at Phanom Dong Rak Hospital.

All injured personnel have been successfully evacuated and are receiving medical care. The army is now conducting a thorough inspection of the area to ensure it is safe.