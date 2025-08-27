US Ambassador Discusses Bilateral Ties with Thai Deputy Prime Minister

The U.S. Ambassador to Thailand Robert F. Godec met with Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira at the Ministry of Finance in Bangkok on Wednesday
The meeting, summarised by Deputy Government Spokesperson Sasikarn Wattanachan, focused on strengthening the bilateral partnership.
Both officials underscored the importance of the long-standing alliance and robust economic ties between Thailand and the United States, agreeing to advance cooperation in an atmosphere of friendship and mutual partnership.
The meeting followed a visit by a U.S. Congressional Delegation (CODEL) to Thailand, which held talks with Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Deputy Prime Minister Pichai Chunhavajira.
Both sides expressed satisfaction with the positive outcomes of these discussions, which have led to broader cooperation across multiple fronts.
Regarding trade, the Deputy Prime Minister stated that negotiations on the U.S.'s reciprocal tariffs are a top priority for the Thai government.
Ongoing discussions with the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) have led to concrete proposals that satisfactorily address U.S. trade concerns.
On the new 19% tariff rate, the Deputy Prime Minister expressed satisfaction with the positive development compared to the previous rate, noting that it would help Thai businesses remain competitive in the global market.
He did, however, acknowledge that it still increases export costs and creates uncertainty, especially regarding tariffs for transshipped goods.
Thailand is prepared to work closely with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to prevent this issue and hopes for continued U.S. support. Ambassador Godec offered to provide close assistance to help achieve mutually beneficial results.
The Ambassador also praised the Thai government's successful policy of attracting U.S. film and television productions, such as The White Lotus and Jurassic World.
This initiative has created numerous jobs for Thai people and boosted tourism, serving as a prime example of successful Thai-U.S. cooperation that can be replicated in other sectors.
In addition, both sides discussed Thailand’s potential OECD membership, its preparation to host the 2026 World Bank and IMF Annual Meetings, and the domestic economic situation.
This included an exchange on economic growth and the impact of recent border unrest between Thailand and Cambodia. The Deputy Prime Minister confirmed that the Thai government is fully prepared to handle the economic fallout and has measures in place to assist affected citizens and businesses.
The U.S. Ambassador expressed hope for a swift and lasting peace, reaffirming that the U.S., as a key ally, is ready to provide close assistance to Thailand.