US Ambassador Discusses Bilateral Ties with Thai Deputy Prime Minister

The U.S. Ambassador to Thailand Robert F. Godec met with Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira at the Ministry of Finance in Bangkok on Wednesday

The meeting, summarised by Deputy Government Spokesperson Sasikarn Wattanachan, focused on strengthening the bilateral partnership.

Both officials underscored the importance of the long-standing alliance and robust economic ties between Thailand and the United States, agreeing to advance cooperation in an atmosphere of friendship and mutual partnership.

The meeting followed a visit by a U.S. Congressional Delegation (CODEL) to Thailand, which held talks with Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Deputy Prime Minister Pichai Chunhavajira.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the positive outcomes of these discussions, which have led to broader cooperation across multiple fronts.