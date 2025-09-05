Thailand Pavilion at EXPO 2025 Osaka hits 1.5 million visitors, ranking among the most popular

The Thailand Pavilion at EXPO 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan has become a major attraction, drawing both Japanese and international visitors from around the world. With its distinct Thai charm and the warm hospitality of the Thai people, the pavilion welcomed its 1,500,000th visitor on September 2, 2025.

The Consul-General of Thailand in Osaka, Akkhaphong Chaloemnon, honoured the occasion by presenting a commemorative gift to the landmark visitor, thanking them for their continuous interest and support. Vuthithorn "Woody" Milintachinda also joined the celebration.

In addition to the beauty of the pavilion’s design, which reflects the stunning and unique Thai architecture, the exhibition showcases the allure of Thailand through its cultural traditions, beautiful natural tourist spots, and the potential of Thai healthcare under the Thailand Medical Hub initiative. This includes four key areas: Medical Service Hub, Academic Hub, Wellness Hub, and Product Hub, with Thai medical products that feature cutting-edge technology designed to meet the needs of patients and healthcare professionals.