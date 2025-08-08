Thailand Pavilion hits 1 million visitors, a must-see at EXPO 2025

As one of the must-see attractions at the event, the pavilion stands out due to Thailand's powerful Soft Power and the country's charm, leaving a lasting impression on global visitors and encouraging them to return to Thailand.
The pavilion features a combination of stunning architecture, showcasing Thailand’s unique identity and culture, along with several immersive exhibition zones.
1.) Thailand's Beautiful Architecture. The design of the Thailand Pavilion reflects the nation’s elegance and cultural identity, making it a captivating sight for all visitors.
2.) The Land of Immunity. The pavilion introduces Thailand as a place of wellness, offering a healthy and happy lifestyle supported by natural resources, diverse food, rich cultural heritage, and a robust public healthcare system.
The exhibition spans 7 zones
Zone 1: World Health Land, showcasing Thailand’s approach to health and wellness.
Zone 10: The Charms of Thailand presents the lifestyle and wisdom of the Thai people, showcasing a land of sustainable immunity through the unique identity of all regions.
This is portrayed through animated mural art and scenic views from all four regions of Thailand, illustrating the healthy and balanced lifestyle of the Thai people.
The experience is enhanced with an interactive element where "Nong Phumjai" (Pride of Thailand) spreads regional pride among visitors.
The highlight of this zone is the Wisdom of Life Immersive Theatre, where visitors can experience holistic health practices, the mind, body, and spirit of Thai culture.
The immersive experience, featuring a giant screen over 5 metres tall, coupled with advanced lighting and sound systems, ensures visitors are transported from sunrise to sunset in Thailand’s land of health and prosperity.
Zone 100: Thailand's Public Health Potential showcases the exceptional qualities of Thailand's healthcare system under the Thailand Medical Hub initiative, focusing on four key areas:
Medical Service Hub: Providing internationally recognised healthcare services.
Academic Hub: Promoting education and committed to training professionals and developing medical knowledge.
Wellness Hub: Integrating traditional wisdom and natural resources to enhance health, with the philosophy that “nature is the best medicine.”
Product Hub: Focusing on the production of standardised medical products, offering a comprehensive medical products.
The zone also highlights Thailand's innovative medical products
Zone 1,000: Medical Services presents Thailand's exceptional medical capabilities and internationally recognised healthcare services. Interactive touchscreens allow visitors to explore treatments for 15 common medical conditions that medical tourists often come to Thailand for.
Zone 10,000: Healthy Food Menus offers an opportunity to learn about Thai ingredients and healthy dishes. Through various displays, visitors can engage in the “Create Your Own Healthy Menu” game via an Art Wall Installation, explore popular dishes using an Interactive Table, and discover fusion menus. Additionally, the zone showcases "Thai Cuisine from 4 Regions," featuring health-conscious dishes from each region of Thailand.
Zone 100,000: Immunity-Boosting Products introduces a variety of Thai food, such as Som Tum (Papaya Salad), Tom Yum Goong (Spicy Shrimp Soup), Sticky Rice with Grilled Chicken, Massaman Curry, and Pad Thai. These dishes will rotate throughout the event, along with a space for selling prominent Thai products and hosting numerous workshops for visitors to engage in.
Zone 1,000,000: Smiles of Impressions collects a million memorable moments from both Thai and international visitors, sharing smiles and positive experiences with people worldwide.
3.) Traditional Thai Massage, recognised as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO, is globally acknowledged. In this exhibition, skilled masseurs, trained to treat 7 common conditions, are providing relaxing demonstrations to visitors. This has become a major highlight, greatly appreciated by attendees.
4.) Thai Cuisine serves as a significant soft power tool, promoting the country and driving economic growth. Throughout the event, popular Thai dishes are being presented for international visitors to experience and taste, showcasing the unique flavours of Thailand.
5.) Thai Cultural Performances are another major highlight, drawing crowds to the stage in front of the Thailand Pavilion. The graceful and beautiful performances provide entertainment and allow everyone to experience the ambience and unique Thai identity through the performances.
6.) Siam Smiles from the staff at the Thailand Pavilion represent another soft power of Thailand. The friendly and welcoming service with a smile, known worldwide, reflects the warm and polite nature of Thai culture and has earned international praise.
You can experience all of these memorable highlights at the Thailand Pavilion at EXPO 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, from now until October 13, 2025, in Osaka. Stay updated on the latest news through the Thailand Pavilion World Expo 2025 website and all social media channels.