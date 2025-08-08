Thailand Pavilion hits 1 million visitors, a must-see at EXPO 2025

As one of the must-see attractions at the event, the pavilion stands out due to Thailand's powerful Soft Power and the country's charm, leaving a lasting impression on global visitors and encouraging them to return to Thailand.

The pavilion features a combination of stunning architecture, showcasing Thailand’s unique identity and culture, along with several immersive exhibition zones.

1.) Thailand's Beautiful Architecture. The design of the Thailand Pavilion reflects the nation’s elegance and cultural identity, making it a captivating sight for all visitors.

2.) The Land of Immunity. The pavilion introduces Thailand as a place of wellness, offering a healthy and happy lifestyle supported by natural resources, diverse food, rich cultural heritage, and a robust public healthcare system.

The exhibition spans 7 zones

Zone 1: World Health Land, showcasing Thailand’s approach to health and wellness.

Zone 10: The Charms of Thailand presents the lifestyle and wisdom of the Thai people, showcasing a land of sustainable immunity through the unique identity of all regions.

This is portrayed through animated mural art and scenic views from all four regions of Thailand, illustrating the healthy and balanced lifestyle of the Thai people.

The experience is enhanced with an interactive element where "Nong Phumjai" (Pride of Thailand) spreads regional pride among visitors.

The highlight of this zone is the Wisdom of Life Immersive Theatre, where visitors can experience holistic health practices, the mind, body, and spirit of Thai culture.