Osaka Expo ticket sales exceed break-even point

About 18.09 million tickets had been sold as of Friday, according to the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, which aims to sell 23 million tickets. Weekly sales have been 400,000 to 500,000 tickets since the April 13 opening of the Expo.

Before the opening, ticket sales were sluggish, and there were concerns that the Expo would end in the red. But Italian, US and other foreign pavilions are popular, while the event receives favourable social media reviews.