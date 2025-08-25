Muay Thai’s Star Power Shines in Germany with Packed Masterclass

Thailand's traditional boxing, Muay Thai, is proving to be a knockout success in Germany, with hundreds of enthusiasts flocking to a special training masterclass in Munich.

The "Muaythai Masterclass 2025" event, held on 23 August, drew a crowd of nearly 400 Germans eager to learn the ropes from three of the sport's legendary figures: Saenchai P.K. Saenchaimuaythaigym, Yodsanklai Fairtex, and Namsaknoi Yudthagarngamthon.

The masterclass was attended by Chittipat Tongprasroeth, the Thai Ambassador to Berlin, and his wife, alongside other representatives from Thai agencies.

Beyond teaching combat skills, the event also promoted long-term visas for students of the sport, including the Non-Immigrant Visa (ED) and the Muaythai DTV, in a bid to attract aspiring fighters to train in Thailand.