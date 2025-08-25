Muay Thai’s Star Power Shines in Germany with Packed Masterclass

Thailand's traditional boxing, Muay Thai, is proving to be a knockout success in Germany, with hundreds of enthusiasts flocking to a special training masterclass in Munich.
The "Muaythai Masterclass 2025" event, held on 23 August, drew a crowd of nearly 400 Germans eager to learn the ropes from three of the sport's legendary figures: Saenchai P.K. Saenchaimuaythaigym, Yodsanklai Fairtex, and Namsaknoi Yudthagarngamthon.
The masterclass was attended by Chittipat Tongprasroeth, the Thai Ambassador to Berlin, and his wife, alongside other representatives from Thai agencies.
Beyond teaching combat skills, the event also promoted long-term visas for students of the sport, including the Non-Immigrant Visa (ED) and the Muaythai DTV, in a bid to attract aspiring fighters to train in Thailand.
Chittipat highlighted Muay Thai as a significant aspect of Thailand’s "soft power," noting its rising popularity in Germany, where there are now over 250 Muay Thai gyms.
He described the sport as a diplomatic tool that effectively promotes Thai culture in Western Europe.
Chalitrat Chandrubeksa, Vice Chairman of the Subcommittee on Sports Industry Promotion, explained that the event has already been held in 14 countries, with plans for further expansion across Western Europe.
He added that the initiative aims to create new business opportunities, such as selling boxing equipment and tourist packages designed to attract more international fighters to train in Thailand.
The Munich masterclass represents a major step in the ongoing effort to elevate Muay Thai on the world stage.
Following its success in Germany, the "Muaythai Masterclass 2025" is set to continue its tour with upcoming events planned in France, Spain, Portugal, and Australia.