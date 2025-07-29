Thai roadshow impresses Guangzhou audiences

Muay Thai, a UNESCO-recognised intangible cultural heritage of Thailand, carries a millennium of tradition and has become a vital bridge for people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

At the Guangzhou event, Buakaw Banchamek, a world-renowned Muay Thai champion, made an appearance, demonstrating signature moves that wowed the audience. Additionally, a Muay Thai workshop allowed participants to learn techniques from professional fighters, deepening their appreciation for both the sport's competitive spirit and cultural significance.