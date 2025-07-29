Thai roadshow impresses Guangzhou audiences

A Muay Thai roadshow, organised by the office of commercial affairs of the Royal Thai Consulate General in Guangzhou, kicked off in Liwan district on Friday, offering locals an immersive experience of Thai culture.

As part of the celebrations for the 50th anniversary of China-Thailand diplomatic relations, the event has previously been held in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, Xiamen, Fujian province, and Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, drawing enthusiastic reviews.

Muay Thai, a UNESCO-recognised intangible cultural heritage of Thailand, carries a millennium of tradition and has become a vital bridge for people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

At the Guangzhou event, Buakaw Banchamek, a world-renowned Muay Thai champion, made an appearance, demonstrating signature moves that wowed the audience. Additionally, a Muay Thai workshop allowed participants to learn techniques from professional fighters, deepening their appreciation for both the sport's competitive spirit and cultural significance.

Beyond the ring, the event also re-created the vibrant atmosphere of a Bangkok night market, with dazzling lights, Thai street food and exquisite traditional handicrafts drawing large crowds.

