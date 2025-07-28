Government says military sets conditions for talks with Cambodia

When asked whether Cambodia could be trusted, given its history of reneging on previous negotiations, Phumtham was blunt: “This is central to our position. We do not trust Cambodia. Their past behaviour shows a lack of sincerity and commitment to resolving this conflict. Any proposal they put forward must now be backed by action.”

He added that while the ceasefire initiative was presented to Malaysia, China, and the United States as if it came from Cambodia, “we have made it clear that this is the path we’ve supported from the beginning. But they never responded. The world knows who is truly behind this war. Cambodia’s behaviour has been erratic, unlawful, and in violation of international norms.”

Phumtham pointed to Cambodian attacks on civilians — including a recent artillery strike on a hospital that injured a first-year university student — as evidence of war crimes. “They used landmines and heavy weapons on civilian areas. We’ve said this repeatedly, and we’ve ensured the world knows we’re abiding by international law. Our Foreign Minister has raised this with UN officials in New York, and the global community understands our position.”

He added that the international community was aligned on one message: no one wants to see war escalate, especially with civilian casualties. “Everyone agrees the violence must stop. Thai civilians have been the victims of unlawful aggression. Today’s talks are rooted in securing safety and preventing further violations of our territory. Thailand has not encroached — it is Cambodia that has.”

When asked whether Thailand had documents to prove it did not initiate the conflict, Phumtham confirmed preparations had been made. “We are ready to present the facts. Our team is going in with a firm commitment to national interests, sovereignty, and the well-being of the Thai people.”

He also revealed that the delegation had consulted with the armed forces before the trip. “We’ve received input from the Army, Navy, and Air Force — all of whom remain engaged on the frontlines. Their recommendations will be incorporated into the negotiations. This is not a government-only effort. It is a unified front involving all key security stakeholders.”

