Government says military sets conditions for talks with Cambodia

At Wing 6 Military Air Terminal in Don Mueang, Bangkok on Monday morning (July 28) , Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who is serving as acting prime minister, gave a press briefing before departing for Kuala Lumpur to meet with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet for ceasefire negotiations.
Phumtham said the top priority in the talks would be to immediately halt hostilities. He noted that while some technical details would be discussed, the meeting represents a significant elevation in dialogue to the level of national leaders.
The talks are hosted by Malaysia, with the United States and China participating as observers.
“We will focus on protecting the lives and property of Thai civilians. Ending the fighting is urgent. Our stance is clear: we are committed to safeguarding our national sovereignty and the best interests of the country,” Phumtham said.
He also dismissed reports that Thailand had agreed to use the controversial 1:200,000-scale map, saying the issue had never been brought to the table.
Asked whether agreeing to talks while Cambodian troops remain in occupied Thai territory, including areas near ancient temples, might legitimise their presence, Phumtham replied: “No. A ceasefire to open negotiations does not mean accepting the current situation. We remain firmly committed to sovereignty. Any long-term or critical issues will be brought before Parliament. For now, our negotiating team will make appropriate decisions in the interest of national security and the Thai people.”
When asked whether Cambodia could be trusted, given its history of reneging on previous negotiations, Phumtham was blunt: “This is central to our position. We do not trust Cambodia. Their past behaviour shows a lack of sincerity and commitment to resolving this conflict. Any proposal they put forward must now be backed by action.”
He added that while the ceasefire initiative was presented to Malaysia, China, and the United States as if it came from Cambodia, “we have made it clear that this is the path we’ve supported from the beginning. But they never responded. The world knows who is truly behind this war. Cambodia’s behaviour has been erratic, unlawful, and in violation of international norms.”
Phumtham pointed to Cambodian attacks on civilians — including a recent artillery strike on a hospital that injured a first-year university student — as evidence of war crimes. “They used landmines and heavy weapons on civilian areas. We’ve said this repeatedly, and we’ve ensured the world knows we’re abiding by international law. Our Foreign Minister has raised this with UN officials in New York, and the global community understands our position.”
He added that the international community was aligned on one message: no one wants to see war escalate, especially with civilian casualties. “Everyone agrees the violence must stop. Thai civilians have been the victims of unlawful aggression. Today’s talks are rooted in securing safety and preventing further violations of our territory. Thailand has not encroached — it is Cambodia that has.”
When asked whether Thailand had documents to prove it did not initiate the conflict, Phumtham confirmed preparations had been made. “We are ready to present the facts. Our team is going in with a firm commitment to national interests, sovereignty, and the well-being of the Thai people.”
He also revealed that the delegation had consulted with the armed forces before the trip. “We’ve received input from the Army, Navy, and Air Force — all of whom remain engaged on the frontlines. Their recommendations will be incorporated into the negotiations. This is not a government-only effort. It is a unified front involving all key security stakeholders.”