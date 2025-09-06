Thailand and South Korea team up to tackle climate change with youth-led conference

On September 4, 2025, over 200 students and young leaders from Thailand and South Korea came together to tackle one of the world's most pressing challenges: climate change.

Hosted at the Swissotel Bangkok Ratchada, the Blue Sky 2025 Environmental Conference was a collaborative effort between the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), and the Thailand International Cooperation Agency (TICA).