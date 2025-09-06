Thailand and South Korea team up to tackle climate change with youth-led conference

On September 4, 2025, over 200 students and young leaders from Thailand and South Korea came together to tackle one of the world's most pressing challenges: climate change.
Hosted at the Swissotel Bangkok Ratchada, the Blue Sky 2025 Environmental Conference was a collaborative effort between the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), and the Thailand International Cooperation Agency (TICA).
The conference highlighted the urgent need for a unified approach to combat air pollution, water contamination, and other environmental issues.
Through expert presentations, interactive workshops, and a vibrant student art exhibition, the event underscored that environmental protection is a shared responsibility, with young people at the forefront.
Ambassador Yongmin Park of the Republic of Korea praised the students' commitment, stating, "The enthusiasm and insight shown today prove that protecting our planet isn't just for governments or adults. It's a collective mission that must include younger generations."
The day was packed with engaging activities, including a presentation by Alexander Rendell, co-founder of the Environmental Education Centre Thailand, on the critical role of oceans and forests.
Other sessions focused on practical solutions like school-based recycling and improving air quality. Students also participated in environmental quizzes and a waste-sorting challenge. A special art exhibition featured 60 student artworks on the theme "Protecting Our Sky and Water," creating a powerful visual message.
The conference's success reflects KOICA's dedication to making climate change a global priority.
It also builds on a recent Memorandum of Understanding signed between KOICA, TICA, and Thailand’s Ministry of Industry to promote carbon neutrality and strengthen sustainable development efforts between the two countries.
By empowering the next generation, this collaboration aims to create a more sustainable future for all.