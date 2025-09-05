TAT showcases Thailand's tourism at ITE HCMC 2025 to boost Vietnamese market

Held from September 4 to 6 at the Saigon Exhibition & Convention Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, this major travel event serves as a significant step in expanding Thailand’s tourism market, while maintaining a solid foothold in existing markets and promoting two-way travel between ASEAN countries.

It also provides an excellent platform to highlight Thailand's tourism potential to an international audience.

TAT continues to focus on the Vietnamese market with the campaign "Thái Lan, càng hiểu càng yêu" (Thailand, the more you know, the more you love), aiming to bring in 900,000 Vietnamese visitors by 2026.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of TAT, shared that the main objective of participating in the event is to expand Thailand’s tourist base by targeting new customers, especially Vietnamese tourists, while preserving existing markets and encouraging two-way travel within the ASEAN region.

ITE HCMC 2025 offers tourism industry operators the opportunity to promote their services, while also facilitating business networking opportunities with industry leaders from over 30 countries. The event is expected to attract more than 520 tourism-related businesses and over 28,000 attendees.