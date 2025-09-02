Vietnam marks 80 years of independence, vows deeper cooperation with Thailand

On the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the National Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (September 2, 1945 – September 2, 2025), I am deeply honoured to join our international friends in reflecting on the significant milestones in the development of Vietnam.
The August Revolution in 1945 and the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam marked a historic turning point, opening a new chapter in the nation’s journey toward independence, self-reliance, and sustainable development.
The Declaration of Independence solemnly proclaimed by President Ho Chi Minh at Ba Dinh Square on September 2, 1945, not only officially established a new Vietnam but also affirmed the sacred human rights and national rights of the Vietnamese people.
Over the past 80 years of nation-building and safeguarding, particularly throughout nearly 40 years of Doi Moi, Viet Nam has recorded tremendous and comprehensive achievements across all fields: economy, politics, national defence, security, foreign affairs, and international integration.
From a war-torn and impoverished economy, Vietnam has risen to become one of the most dynamic economies in the Asia-Pacific region, ranking 33rd in the world with a GDP of US$476.3 billion in 2024, among the top 15 destinations for foreign investment, 23rd globally in export value, and a party to 17 free trade agreements, including many of the new-generation FTAs.
From being isolated and embargoed, Vietnam has established diplomatic relations with 194 countries and is an active, responsible member of more than 70 international and regional organisations, including all key mechanisms in global governance such as the United Nations, ASEAN, WTO, APEC, and ASEM.
Since 2014, Vietnam has sent its first group of officers to serve at the UN Peacekeeping Mission in South Sudan; to date, Vietnam has successfully deployed 1,083 personnel from the Vietnam People’s Army and Public Security forces in both unit and individual assignments.
Pursuing a “consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation, and development; diversification and multilateralization of external relations,” and being “a friend, a reliable partner, and a responsible member of the international community,” Vietnam attaches great importance to and continues to deepen its relations with neighbouring countries, including Thailand.
I am delighted to witness the Vietnam-Thailand relations developing strongly, profoundly, and comprehensively across all fields.
Thailand is Vietnam’s ninth-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade reaching over US$20.2 billion in 2024, and the ninth-largest foreign investor, with a total registered capital exceeding US$14.35 billion as of January 2025.
Thailand is also a top favourite destination for Vietnamese travellers, welcoming nearly one million visitors from Vietnam in 2024.
Notably, the official elevation of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (May 2025) has opened a new phase of cooperation with greater strategic depth and breadth, meeting the shared interests and aspirations of the two peoples.
As we look forward to the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Thailand in 2026, I am confident that, building on the foundation of mutual trust and understanding, geographical and cultural proximity, and our close and effective cooperation in recent years, our two countries will continue to accompany each other in the development journey, making positive contributions to peace, stability, and common prosperity in the region and the world.
On this occasion, I would like to extend my most sincere wishes of peace, happiness, and prosperity to our Thai friends.
Pham Viet Hung, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to the Kingdom of Thailand