Vietnam marks 80 years of independence, vows deeper cooperation with Thailand

Pursuing a “consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation, and development; diversification and multilateralization of external relations,” and being “a friend, a reliable partner, and a responsible member of the international community,” Vietnam attaches great importance to and continues to deepen its relations with neighbouring countries, including Thailand.

I am delighted to witness the Vietnam-Thailand relations developing strongly, profoundly, and comprehensively across all fields.

Thailand is Vietnam’s ninth-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade reaching over US$20.2 billion in 2024, and the ninth-largest foreign investor, with a total registered capital exceeding US$14.35 billion as of January 2025.

Thailand is also a top favourite destination for Vietnamese travellers, welcoming nearly one million visitors from Vietnam in 2024.

Notably, the official elevation of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (May 2025) has opened a new phase of cooperation with greater strategic depth and breadth, meeting the shared interests and aspirations of the two peoples.

As we look forward to the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Thailand in 2026, I am confident that, building on the foundation of mutual trust and understanding, geographical and cultural proximity, and our close and effective cooperation in recent years, our two countries will continue to accompany each other in the development journey, making positive contributions to peace, stability, and common prosperity in the region and the world.

On this occasion, I would like to extend my most sincere wishes of peace, happiness, and prosperity to our Thai friends.

Pham Viet Hung, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to the Kingdom of Thailand



