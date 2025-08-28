New tropical storm brewing east of Vietnam, set to impact Upper Thailand from Aug 30-Sept 1

The Facebook page “fahfonth” on Thursday posted an update regarding the formation of a new tropical storm east of Vietnam, which is expected to impact Thailand from August 30 to September 1. The post warns of possible heavy rain and winds, particularly affecting the northern, northeastern, and eastern regions of the country.

The Thai Meteorological Department also issued a statement emphasising that the situation remains under close observation. While the storm's formation is still being tracked, it is typical for this period (August-September) to see increased rainfall, with storms often forming in the western Pacific and South China Sea. The naming of the storm will follow the official typhoon naming schedule, depending on which name is assigned first. The department urged the public not to panic due to rumours circulating about the storm's potential.