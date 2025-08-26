DDPM issues cell broadcast flood alerts for 7 provinces in North and Northeast

TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) on Tuesday (August 26) issued cell broadcast alerts to residents in seven northern and northeastern provinces, warning them to prepare for flash floods and run-off.

Heavy rainfall and rising water levels have increased the risk of flooding, prompting the department to urge people in vulnerable areas to remain vigilant and ready to respond.

Areas under special watch

  • Nan: Mae Charim and Na Muen districts at risk of flash floods, run-off, riverbank overflows and landslides.
     
  • Lamphun: Mueang district (Ban Paen subdistrict), Mae Tha district (all subdistricts), and Pa Sang district (Pa Sang subdistrict) at risk of river overflows from the Mae Tha river.
     
  • Phrae: Wang Chin, Den Chai and Long districts at risk of flash floods, run-off, riverbank overflows and landslides.
     
  • Uttaradit: Mueang, Tron, Phichai and Laplae districts at risk of flash floods, run-off, riverbank overflows and landslides.
     
  • Lampang: Mae Mo and Mae Tha districts at risk of flash floods, run-off and waterlogging; in Ngao district, Mae Tip subdistrict has been affected by overflowing water from the Mae Tip canal.
     
  • Phitsanulok: Chat Trakan district (especially Chat Trakan, Tha Sakae, Bo Phak, Ban Dong, Pa Daeng and Suan Miang subdistricts) at risk of flash floods, run-off, riverbank overflows and landslides.
     
  • Nakhon Phanom: Pla Pak district (especially Kutakai and Nong Thao Yai subdistricts) at risk of flash floods and river overflows.

Public safety advice

  • Move belongings to higher ground: Residents in low-lying riverbank areas should promptly relocate possessions to safe locations.
     
  • Protect vulnerable groups: Provide extra care and support for the elderly, bedridden patients and young children.
     
  • Follow official updates: Monitor announcements and updates from authorities closely.
  • Seek assistance: In an emergency, call the 24-hour safety hotline on 1784, or contact the official Line account at @1784DDPM.

Kajiki’s impact

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued its 17th advisory, reporting that at 1.00pm Tropical Depression Kajiki, centred in Sainyabuli province, Laos, had weakened into an active low-pressure cell over Nan province.

Despite the downgrade, the system is bringing isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong winds to northern and upper northeastern Thailand from August 26–27.

The TMD warned of possible flash floods and river overflows, especially near waterways, foothills and low-lying areas.

Affected areas are as follows:

August 26

  • North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, and Phetchabun
  • Northeast: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, and Kalasin.
  • Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Lopburi, Saraburi, and Kanchanaburi.
  • East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.
  • South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ranong, Phangnga, and Phuket.

August 27

  • North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Sukhothai, and Tak.
  • Northeast: Loei and Nong Khai.
  • Central: Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi.
  • East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chanthaburi, and Trat.
  • South: Ranong and Phangnga.

The system is also causing rather strong winds, with waves in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf reaching 2–3 metres, and more than 3 metres in thunderstorms.

All vessels are advised to proceed with caution and avoid storms, while small boats in these areas should remain ashore. People along the eastern and upper southern coasts should also beware of storm surges.

 

