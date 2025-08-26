DDPM issues cell broadcast flood alerts for 7 provinces in North and Northeast

Kajiki’s impact

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued its 17th advisory, reporting that at 1.00pm Tropical Depression Kajiki, centred in Sainyabuli province, Laos, had weakened into an active low-pressure cell over Nan province.

Despite the downgrade, the system is bringing isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong winds to northern and upper northeastern Thailand from August 26–27.

The TMD warned of possible flash floods and river overflows, especially near waterways, foothills and low-lying areas.

Affected areas are as follows:

August 26

North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, and Phetchabun

Northeast: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, and Kalasin.

Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Lopburi, Saraburi, and Kanchanaburi.

East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.

South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ranong, Phangnga, and Phuket.

August 27

North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Sukhothai, and Tak.

Northeast: Loei and Nong Khai.

Central: Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi.

East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chanthaburi, and Trat.

South: Ranong and Phangnga.

The system is also causing rather strong winds, with waves in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf reaching 2–3 metres, and more than 3 metres in thunderstorms.

All vessels are advised to proceed with caution and avoid storms, while small boats in these areas should remain ashore. People along the eastern and upper southern coasts should also beware of storm surges.