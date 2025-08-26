Tropical storm Kajiki batters Phrae: multiple floods force road closures

Tropical storm Kajiki continues to wreak havoc, particularly in Phrae province, where repeated heavy flooding has caused severe disruption. Numerous households and agricultural areas are submerged, prompting urgent government assistance and safety warnings.
According to the Facebook page “Samakomkhonphrae” on August 26, water from Huai Mae Laeng Noi has overflowed into low-lying areas of Wiang Ta Subdistrict, Long District, with Ban Hua Fai, Moo 7 being the hardest hit. Residents in flood-prone areas are urged to monitor official warnings closely, as conditions may deteriorate if heavy rain persists.
Another area affected is in front of Phiriya Lai School, where high water levels after continuous rainfall have caused severe traffic congestion during morning hours. The Phrae Municipality has mobilised disaster prevention teams to install pumps to drain the water as quickly as possible, easing the hardship for commuters.
Further reports indicate flooding at Ban Thung Pa Dam, Thung Kwao Subdistrict, Muang District, particularly near Soi Watcharalanna, where water from irrigation canals has overflowed onto roads. Authorities warn that if rainfall continues and water levels rise, nearby homes may be at risk, and residents may need to prepare for possible evacuation.
The flood situation in Phrae remains serious and may expand further with continued heavy rain. Residents are advised to stay vigilant, follow official updates, and prioritise safety at all times.