Kajiki downgraded to tropical depression as rains drench Vietnam

The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said the storm entered Laos early Tuesday morning, carrying sustained winds of 50–61 km/h and gusts up to 88 km/h. Although downgraded to a tropical depression, it left behind widespread damage after battering northern and north-central Vietnam on Monday.

Strong winds and surging seas

Coastal monitoring stations recorded destructive conditions before Kajiki weakened. Winds at Bach Long Vi in Hai Phong and Co To in Quang Ninh reached force 9–10 on the Beaufort scale, while Hon Ngu Island in Nghe An reported force 8 with gusts up to 11. Along the shoreline from Quang Ninh to Thanh Hoa, winds averaged force 6–8, and in Nghe An and Ha Tinh, gusts rose as high as force 15.

Storm surges topped 1.6 metres at Hon Ngu, more than a metre at Sam Son in Thanh Hoa, and half a metre at Vung Ang in Ha Tinh.