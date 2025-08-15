Flood and landslide warning in Phrae’s Rong Kwang

Phrae’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reported on August 15, 2025, that heavy rain continues to fall in Rong Kwang district, raising the risk of flash floods, runoff, river overflows, and landslides.
Low-lying and foothill areas in Ban Wiang, Phai Thon, and Huai Rong subdistricts have been advised to move belongings to higher ground, look after vulnerable groups such as the elderly and bedridden patients, and closely monitor official updates.
In coordination with mobile network operators AIS, True, and NT, the DDPM has sent a cell broadcast alert warning residents of the risk of flash floods, runoff, river overflows, and landslides in Rong Kwang.
The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts thunderstorms over 60% of the northern region today, with heavy rain in some areas, particularly in Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun.
Temperatures are expected to range from lows of 23–26°C to highs of 32–35°C, with south-westerly winds of 10–15 km/h.
Phrae governor Somchai Lertprasertpan and the provincial disaster prevention command centre have instructed residents in high-risk areas to remain on alert for flash floods, runoff, flooding, and landslides between August 15–17.
Emergency contacts: