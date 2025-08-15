Flood and landslide warning in Phrae’s Rong Kwang

DDPM warns Phrae of heavy rain, flash floods and landslides in Rong Kwang; residents are urged to move belongings to higher ground as the governor orders a 72-hour alert.

Phrae’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reported on August 15, 2025, that heavy rain continues to fall in Rong Kwang district, raising the risk of flash floods, runoff, river overflows, and landslides.

Low-lying and foothill areas in Ban Wiang, Phai Thon, and Huai Rong subdistricts have been advised to move belongings to higher ground, look after vulnerable groups such as the elderly and bedridden patients, and closely monitor official updates.

In coordination with mobile network operators AIS, True, and NT, the DDPM has sent a cell broadcast alert warning residents of the risk of flash floods, runoff, river overflows, and landslides in Rong Kwang.

Meteorological Department forecasts storms across the North

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts thunderstorms over 60% of the northern region today, with heavy rain in some areas, particularly in Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun. 

Temperatures are expected to range from lows of 23–26°C to highs of 32–35°C, with south-westerly winds of 10–15 km/h.

Governor orders round-the-clock monitoring

Phrae governor Somchai Lertprasertpan and the provincial disaster prevention command centre have instructed residents in high-risk areas to remain on alert for flash floods, runoff, flooding, and landslides between August 15–17.

Urgent preparedness measures include:

  • Closely monitoring rainfall, especially in areas with more than 90 mm accumulation within 24 hours.
  • Watch for hazards in foothill areas, near waterways, and lowlands, and exercise caution when travelling through flood-prone zones.
  • Being alert for electrical hazards, cutting the power immediately if there is a risk of electrocution.

Emergency contacts:

  • Police: 191
  • Fire: 199
  • Medical emergencies: 1669
  • Phrae DDPM office: 054-533-680
  • DDPM hotline: 1784
  • LINE Official: @1784DDPM
     
