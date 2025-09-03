Japan closely watching China, Russia, North Korea cooperation

"We will continue to gather and analyse information (on cooperation among Beijing, Moscow and Pyongyang) with serious interest to assess its impact on regional security," Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a news conference.
The joint appearance of the leaders of China, Russia and North Korea at Tiananmen Square was apparently to showcase the unity of the three countries.
China is ramping up its assertive actions in the East and South China Seas, and military ties between Russia and North Korea are strengthening.
The Japanese government is concerned that any security alliance among the three could pose a greater threat to Japan.
"We'll look at future comments and attitudes of the three leaders," a senior Japanese Defence Ministry official said.
Tokyo is also rushing to analyse the intentions and potential impact of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's appearance with multiple national leaders.
"I didn't think Kim would attend an international meeting where he could not play a leading role," a Japanese government official said. "I'm surprised."
A Japanese Foreign Ministry official said Kim "may be inclined to travel abroad due to changes in the international environment, such as US tariffs."
Some view Kim's trip to Beijing as a strategic manoeuvre designed to open the way for a US-North Korean summit. Kim appears to have sought to improve relations with China with an eye to US-North Korea relations, a Japanese government official said.
