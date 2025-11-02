Japan SDF prepares logistical aid for bear capture efforts

In response to a request from Akita, the GSDF is set to provide logistical support, such as transporting box traps, without direct involvement in culling bears.

If this becomes a model case for SDF support, other local governments facing worsening bear damage may consider requesting assistance.

"The exhaustion among those involved (in addressing bear attacks) has reached its peak, and we can't cope with the situation with our manpower alone," Akita Governor Kenta Suzuki said during a visit to the Defence Ministry on Tuesday last week.

There have been over 8,000 reported bear sightings in the prefecture this fiscal year, and 50 people have suffered injuries, including three fatalities.

Wild bears are beginning to appear in urban areas as well, and residents must exercise caution even when opening their front doors, Suzuki said.

The SDF has previously assisted with wildlife damage control efforts, including measures against Yezo deer in Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, from fiscal 2010 to fiscal 2014, and against Japanese deer in the western prefecture of Kochi from fiscal 2014 to fiscal 2016.