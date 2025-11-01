PM Takaichi denies early Lower House breakup

Takaichi indicated she will steadily implement the Japan-US tariff agreement, saying, "A promise between governments should not be changed even if a prime minister is replaced." She mentioned during the recent LDP leadership election campaign the possibility of renegotiating the tariff pact.

The prime minister said the leaders' declaration adopted at the APEC summit "included many things that Japan considers important" and that the series of diplomatic events this week served to "lay the foundation for promoting summit diplomacy."

"I was able to steadily advance Japan's efforts to open new horizons in diplomacy," she added.

Japan was selected to chair the APEC forum in 2031, she explained, vowing to make steady preparations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]