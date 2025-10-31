Scandal-hit Mayor of Ito, Shizuoka Pref., finally ousted

In the scandal, Takubo had claimed to have graduated from Toyo University but admitted in July that she had actually been expelled.

Testifying before a special investigation committee of the assembly, Takubo said that she learned about her expulsion from the university on June 28. However, the committee deemed this perjury.

The assembly passed a no-confidence motion against the mayor on Sept. 1. In response, she dissolved the assembly on Sept. 10.