BOJ keeps policy unchanged; timing of next rate hike in focus

Toward the start of next year's "shunto" labour-management wage negotiations, attention is being paid to when the central bank will implement an additional rate hike.

The BOJ maintained the policy status quo for the sixth consecutive policy-setting meeting.

At the two-day policy meeting throughout the day, the BOJ's Policy Board voted seven to two to continue guiding the unsecured overnight call rate to around 0.5 pct. Two members, Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura, proposed raising the target to around 0.75 pct, as they did at the previous meeting in September, but this was voted down.

At a press conference later in the day, BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said that the central bank wants to gather more information on how the initial momentum of the 2026 shunto will be before deciding to raise the policy rate.

"The probability of the (BOJ's economic and price) outlook materialising is gradually increasing," Ueda said.

The governor said the BOJ will gather information on the negotiation stances of labour and management for the shunto. But he added that this does not mean he wants to wait until the final results of the negotiations become available.