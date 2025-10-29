Maglev Shinkansen costs seen ballooning further to 11 T. Yen

It is the second time that the project cost estimate has been revised up for the Chuo Shinkansen line linking Tokyo's Shinagawa Station and Nagoya Station in the city of Nagoya, the capital of Aichi Prefecture, central Japan. The cost estimate, which initially stood at 5.52 trillion yen, was revised to 7.04 trillion yen in 2021.

The second revision reflects the impact of soaring prices in recent years and an increase in costs in areas where construction is difficult, JR Tokai said. Of the additional costs of about 4 trillion yen, 2.3 trillion yen will cover material and labour costs, and 1.2 trillion yen is set for allocation for difficult construction, including a mountain tunnel.