Abe shooter Yamagami pleads guilty to murder

In its opening statement, the prosecution said that Yamagami had a grudge against the controversial Unification Church religious group, to which his mother had made large donations. He initially planned to target the group's leader and made 10 homemade guns, but gave up on the plan due to the Covid-19 pandemic and other reasons.

The defendant later learned that Abe had sent a video message to an organisation affiliated with the group. Believing that Abe had ties with the Unification Church, Yamagami thought that targeting the very famous former prime minister would attract public attention to the group and fuel criticism of it, prosecutors argued.