Japan launches JPYC, world’s first yen-pegged stablecoin

Japan has stepped into a new chapter in digital finance with the launch of “JPYC,” the world’s first yen-pegged stablecoin, on Monday. The development marks a meaningful, albeit small, shift in a country still dominated by cash and credit card payments.

The stablecoin is issued by a start-up of the same name, JPYC Inc, and is pegged to the Japanese yen at a 1:1 ratio. Each coin is fully backed by domestic savings and Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs), ensuring transparency and stability in the digital asset.