Trump’s Asia tour: key takeaways from his visits to Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that his upcoming Asia tour will include stops in Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea, with regional trade, security, and diplomacy topping the agenda.
The trip begins in Kuala Lumpur on October 26, where Trump will attend the ASEAN Summit for the first time since 2017, during his first presidential term. He will then travel to Japan from October 27–29 and to South Korea from October 29–30 for the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting.
The visit comes as Asia faces economic turbulence from US tariff measures. Analysts expect the summits to address trade agreements, regional security, scam operations, and peace talks between Thailand and Cambodia, where the US has recently taken a mediating role.
According to Nikkei Asia, one major topic at the ASEAN Summit will be trade imbalances. ASEAN exports to the US have more than doubled in the past decade — rising from US$142 billion in 2017 to US$312 billion in 2024, overtaking China’s US$291 billion.
Southeast Asia has become integral to US supply chains, especially in electronics. For instance, Malaysia, home to major US chip manufacturers like Micron Technology, exported around US$10 billion in semiconductors to the US last year — about 20% of total US chip imports.
The IMF reports that the US trade deficit with ASEAN tripled from US$50 billion in 2017 to US$169 billion in 2024, led by Vietnam (US$104 billion) and Thailand (US$35 billion). Only Singapore and Laos recorded surpluses with the US.
In response, Washington’s new tariffs — 10% to 40% on certain imports — have hit Vietnam’s exports hardest, with textile shipments down 20% and phone exports down 24% in September.
ASEAN ministers have voiced concern that rising protectionism threatens global supply chains and multilateral trade stability. Observers are watching to see whether the summit can align ASEAN and US trade strategies, including the region’s push for the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) to boost cross-border data flows and AI industry cooperation.
The ISEAS–Yusof Ishak Institute survey State of Southeast Asia 2025 found that 48.1% of respondents see global scam operations as a top regional concern — second only to South China Sea tensions (51.6%) — following reports of a Korean student’s death linked to scam centres in Cambodia.
As a result, cybercrime and scam networks operating in Cambodia and Myanmar are expected to be discussed at the ASEAN Summit.
Nikkei Asia noted that Trump’s motivation for attending may include supporting peace talks between Thailand and Cambodia amid renewed border disputes. Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan told Nikkei on October 14 that Trump “is eager to see a peace agreement between the two neighbours.”
Ja Ian Chong, Associate Professor at the National University of Singapore (NUS), said: “Trump may simply want to appear as a witness to the Thai-Cambodian peace accord — so he can claim credit for ending a conflict.”
In Tokyo, newly elected Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is preparing to propose new purchases of US soybeans and LNG, continuing Japan’s strategic trade partnership. Her predecessor Shigeru Ishiba had previously pledged US$550 billion in US investments in exchange for reduced car tariffs.
“An alliance with the United States is the cornerstone of Japan’s foreign and security policy,” Takaichi said on October 21 in her first press conference as prime minister.
Trump will then fly to South Korea (October 29–30) for the APEC Summit, where discussions with President Xi Jinping of China could define global trade directions.
Analysts at PBS report that Trump’s talks with South Korea will focus on reducing auto tariffs and revisiting his demand for a US$350 billion Korean investment in the US, similar to Japan’s deal. Seoul has so far resisted.
In a possible APEC highlight, Trump is also set to meet President Xi, potentially signalling a new trade deal after weeks of tension following China’s rare-earth export restrictions and Trump’s tariff threats.
Former Biden adviser Ali Wyne commented that “China feels emboldened — they believe they have leverage over Trump after his earlier tariff concessions.”
Trump’s return to Asia could redefine regional trade and diplomacy. From ASEAN trade and digital economy talks to peace efforts in Indochina and US–China negotiations, the trip could shape Asia’s economic and political trajectory for years ahead — with the world watching every move.