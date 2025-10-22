Trump to visit Japan from Monday

Trump is set to hold his first summit with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who took office on Tuesday, and to meet with Japanese Emperor Naruhito.
Takaichi, who regards the Japan-US alliance as "the cornerstone of Japan's foreign and security policies," is expected to signal her intention to strengthen Japan's defence capabilities, aiming to build a relationship of trust with the US president as quickly as possible.
Referring to Trump's upcoming visit to Japan, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said at a press conference he hopes that the summit "will hopefully be an opportunity for the two leaders to build a relationship of trust and forge cooperative ties to further strengthen the Japan-US alliance and to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific."
The summit is expected to take place on Tuesday, according to a Japanese government source.
Trump is likely to urge Japan to boost its defence spending.
At her inaugural press conference on Tuesday, Takaichi expressed her intention to talk with Trump about boosting defence capabilities.
During the summit, the prime minister plans to explain her policy of revising Japan's three key security documents ahead of schedule.
The two leaders are expected to affirm their cooperation toward resolving the issue of abductions of Japanese nationals by North Korea decades ago.
Takaichi and Trump are set to exchange views on recent moves by China and Russia, which are stepping up coercive actions, while agreeing to strengthen Japan-US cooperation on rare earths, for which China is tightening export controls.
This will be Trump's fourth visit to Japan, including his first term. He will be received by the Japanese government as a guest on an official visit, which is ranked just below that of a state guest.
Trump is also expected to visit the US Navy's Yokosuka base in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, and meet with the families of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea.
