Trump to visit Japan from Monday

Trump is set to hold his first summit with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who took office on Tuesday, and to meet with Japanese Emperor Naruhito.

Takaichi, who regards the Japan-US alliance as "the cornerstone of Japan's foreign and security policies," is expected to signal her intention to strengthen Japan's defence capabilities, aiming to build a relationship of trust with the US president as quickly as possible.

Referring to Trump's upcoming visit to Japan, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said at a press conference he hopes that the summit "will hopefully be an opportunity for the two leaders to build a relationship of trust and forge cooperative ties to further strengthen the Japan-US alliance and to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific."