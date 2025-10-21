Takaichi launches cabinet as Japan's 1st female PM

After Takaichi, 64, was nominated as prime minister by the Diet, the country's parliament, earlier on Tuesday, she inaugurated her cabinet following an Imperial investiture ceremony for herself and an attestation ceremony for her cabinet ministers at the Imperial Palace.

"This is a cabinet committed to making decisions and progress," Takaichi told a press conference at the prime minister's office.

At the first cabinet meeting held later, she instructed relevant ministers to draw up economic measures.

After meeting with Nippon Ishin leader Hirofumi Yoshimura, also the governor of the western prefecture of Osaka, at the prime minister's office earlier on Tuesday, Takaichi decided on the lineup of her cabinet members.

Former regional revitalisation minister Satsuki Katayama, 66, was appointed finance minister, a key ministerial post.

Former Defence Minister Minoru Kihara, 56, who is deeply trusted by Takaichi, has been appointed chief cabinet secretary. Former LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi, 70, who competed with Takaichi in the Oct. 4 LDP presidential election, was appointed foreign minister.