Takaichi launches cabinet as Japan's 1st female PM

After Takaichi, 64, was nominated as prime minister by the Diet, the country's parliament, earlier on Tuesday, she inaugurated her cabinet following an Imperial investiture ceremony for herself and an attestation ceremony for her cabinet ministers at the Imperial Palace.
"This is a cabinet committed to making decisions and progress," Takaichi told a press conference at the prime minister's office.
At the first cabinet meeting held later, she instructed relevant ministers to draw up economic measures.
After meeting with Nippon Ishin leader Hirofumi Yoshimura, also the governor of the western prefecture of Osaka, at the prime minister's office earlier on Tuesday, Takaichi decided on the lineup of her cabinet members.
Former regional revitalisation minister Satsuki Katayama, 66, was appointed finance minister, a key ministerial post.
Former Defence Minister Minoru Kihara, 56, who is deeply trusted by Takaichi, has been appointed chief cabinet secretary. Former LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi, 70, who competed with Takaichi in the Oct. 4 LDP presidential election, was appointed foreign minister.
Shinjiro Koizumi, 44, the runner-up in the LDP race, has been nominated as defence minister after serving as agriculture minister under the administration of former Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Takaichi's immediate predecessor.
Yoshimasa Hayashi, 64, who served as chief cabinet secretary under the Ishiba cabinet, was appointed internal affairs and communications minister.
Ryosei Akazawa, 64, who was in charge of Japan-US tariff negotiations, has become Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry.
Former economic security minister Minoru Kiuchi, 60, was named minister for economic growth strategies. Former internal affairs minister Yasushi Kaneko, 64, becomes land minister, a post that had long been held by a member of Komeito, which left the LDP-led ruling bloc earlier this month.
Of the 10 members entering the cabinet for the first time, former State Minister of Reconstruction Norikazu Suzuki, 43, was appointed agriculture minister, while Kimi Onoda, 42, former parliamentary vice minister of defence, has been named economic security minister.
Takaichi appointed Hiroshi Hiraguchi, 77, former state minister of justice, as justice minister, former state land minister Takao Makino, 66, as reconstruction minister and former state finance minister Kenichiro Ueno, 60, as health minister.
Former state industry minister Yohei Matsumoto, 52, and Hirotaka Ishihara, 61, a former adviser to the prime minister, were tapped as education and environment ministers, respectively.
Hisashi Matsumoto, 63, former foreign affairs parliamentary vice minister, was named digital minister, former internal affairs state minister Jiro Akama, 57, chairman of the National Public Safety Commission, and Hitoshi Kikawada, 55, former state minister at the Cabinet Office, minister for policies related to children.
The new cabinet includes only two female members--Katayama and Onoda. Takaichi did not appoint any lawmakers involved in the LDP's slush fund scandal.
Meanwhile, Nippon Ishin supports Takaichi from outside her cabinet, taking no ministerial posts.
The government on Tuesday decided to name Nippon Ishin Diet affairs chief Takashi Endo as a special adviser to the prime minister.
As the LDP-Nippon Ishin coalition falls short of a majority in both chambers of the Diet, Takaichi is expected to carefully manage the government to secure cooperation from opposition parties in addressing legislative matters and implementing policies.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]