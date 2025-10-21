Takaichi to order revisions of Japan's security documents

"I will protect Japan's national interests in diplomacy and security," Takaichi said at her first press conference after taking office earlier that day.
Meanwhile, she stressed that her top priority is economic measures.
"There is no time to talk about dissolution right now," she said, showing a cautious stance toward dissolving the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, at an early date.
Regarding the upcoming summit with US President Donald Trump, possibly to be held on Oct. 28, Takaichi said she will "take the Japan-US alliance to a higher level."
The prime minister also expressed her eagerness to inform Trump of Japan's plans to enhance its own defence capabilities.
Takaichi made it clear that she would "promptly abolish" the provisional gasoline tax rate and work to revise the law to prevent the prime minister and other cabinet ministers from receiving salaries higher than lawmakers' allowances.
Also at the press conference, Takaichi said, "I sincerely apologise to the people for the time it took to form the new cabinet."
She expressed her willingness to visit areas hit by the powerful earthquake that struck the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture on Jan. 1, 2024, as soon as possible.
