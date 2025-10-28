SDF to help Akita Prefecture prevent bear attacks

Koizumi remarked at a meeting with Akita Governor Kenta Suzuki, who requested the SDF's support for the northeastern prefecture's efforts to deal with a spate of bear attacks on people.
Koizumi said the situation in Akita is serious.
Suzuki sought SDF support, such as setting up box traps and transporting bears killed by local hunters. The defence ministry is not considering the use of weapons to kill bears.
"The problem has become prolonged, and people tackling it on the ground are exhausted," Suzuki said. "We are in a situation where we can't protect people's lives without help from the SDF."
Koizumi said he can understand the fear and concern of residents. "The Defence Ministry and the SDF will make the most of their ability and power and study measures promptly with the prefecture," he said.
According to the Akita prefectural government and other sources, 54 people had been attacked by bears in the prefecture by Monday, including two fatalities.
