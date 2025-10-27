Preparations underway for green expo 2027 in Yokohama

Alongside plans to adorn the venue with some 10 million flowers and trees, the national government, local authorities and international participants are scheduled to showcase both horticultural traditions and the latest decarbonization technologies.

The Japan Association for the International Horticultural Expo 2027, Yokohama, and other stakeholders are stepping up outreach to raise nationwide awareness of the event.

GreenxExpo 2027 will run from March 19 to Sept. 26, 2027, under the theme "Scenery of the Future for Happiness," at the site of the former US Navy Kamiseya Communication Facility in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture.

International horticultural exhibitions showcase flowers, greenery and horticulture from Japan and abroad. Based on duration and venue scale, such events are classified into four categories, A1, B, C, and D. Only A1 exhibitions are formally recognised by the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) and the Association Internationale des Producteurs de l'Horticulture (AIPH) as International Horticultural Expos.

GreenxExpo 2027 will be Japan's fourth such event and the first A1-recognised Expo in 37 years, since the International Garden and Greenery Exposition held in Osaka in 1990. Lower-category horticultural exhibitions were subsequently held on Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, in 2000 and in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, in 2004.