Preparations underway for green expo 2027 in Yokohama

Alongside plans to adorn the venue with some 10 million flowers and trees, the national government, local authorities and international participants are scheduled to showcase both horticultural traditions and the latest decarbonization technologies.
The Japan Association for the International Horticultural Expo 2027, Yokohama, and other stakeholders are stepping up outreach to raise nationwide awareness of the event.
GreenxExpo 2027 will run from March 19 to Sept. 26, 2027, under the theme "Scenery of the Future for Happiness," at the site of the former US Navy Kamiseya Communication Facility in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture.
International horticultural exhibitions showcase flowers, greenery and horticulture from Japan and abroad. Based on duration and venue scale, such events are classified into four categories, A1, B, C, and D. Only A1 exhibitions are formally recognised by the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) and the Association Internationale des Producteurs de l'Horticulture (AIPH) as International Horticultural Expos.
GreenxExpo 2027 will be Japan's fourth such event and the first A1-recognised Expo in 37 years, since the International Garden and Greenery Exposition held in Osaka in 1990. Lower-category horticultural exhibitions were subsequently held on Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, in 2000 and in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, in 2004.
The forthcoming Expo is expected to draw about 10 million paying visitors. Among its highlights will be roughly 600 cherry trees representing about 40 varieties, including Kawazu-zakura and Somei-Yoshino, which are expected to reach peak bloom in spring.
The event venue of approximately 1 square kilometre will be organised into three "zones," featuring exhibitions by the national government, municipalities and participating countries, and five "villages" showcasing themes such as decarbonization technologies, traditional crafts, and food and farm culture. From within Japan, about 70 local governments and roughly 300 private organisations plan to host exhibition booths.
Local governments are refining plans for their Expo exhibits. Osaka Prefecture, together with the cities of Osaka and Sakai in the western prefecture, will collaborate on an outdoor garden of roughly 200 square meters. "In an all-Osaka effort, we aim to present an exhibit at the 2027 Expo that will spark greater interest in visiting Osaka," a prefectural official said.
Shizuoka Prefecture, the nation's top producer of gerberas by production value, plans an indoor exhibit. While details are still being finalised, an official involved in the project said enthusiastically, "We want to showcase the prefecture's speciality flowers so visitors can experience their appeal."
The organisers aim to secure participation from about 70 countries and international organisations for the 2027 Expo, but as of August, only around 50 had indicated their intention to take part. Of them, seven countries, Qatar, Nepal, Sudan, Kenya, Ivory Coast, Malawi and Mozambique, have concluded participation contracts. The association plans to use international conferences and other forums to encourage additional commitments.
Improving awareness of GreenxExpo 2027 across Japan and building momentum for the event remain major challenges. A Kanagawa Prefecture survey conducted in fiscal 2024, covering 3,000 residents aged 18 and over, received 1,263 responses. Of those, 63.8% said they were unaware of the Expo.
To address the event's low visibility, the Expo association is partnering with other organisations to run publicity campaigns beyond the host city and its surrounding areas. In September, they exhibited at the World Exposition in Osaka to spark interest in GreenxExpo 2027 through elements of Japan's gardening culture, including "ikebana" cut flower arrangements and "bonsai" miniature tree cultivation. They also plan to hold a publicity event in November, marking 500 days until the opening.
"Attention still tends to be focused on the Osaka Expo for now," said an official at the land and infrastructure ministry, one of the government agencies overseeing the 2027 event. "But we will promote nationwide publicity and advance venue preparations to ensure many people visit GreenxExpo 2027 as well."