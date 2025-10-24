Japan's Champion Wagyu Burger Arrives in Thailand with Premium Promise



Third, the sauce: another secret recipe from Japan, applied differently to the top and bottom buns.

"This variation is part of what makes it special," he adds, inviting diners to discover the subtlety for themselves.

Fresh vegetables and tomatoes complete the package, though Jakkrit emphasises that the bread, beef, and sauce form the holy trinity of the DAISHOGUN experience.

Japanese Aesthetic, Thai Accessibility

The restaurant's "Japan Loft" interior design comes directly from the brand's Japanese designer, who has created other establishments in Thailand. The aesthetic reflects a deliberate philosophy as well.

"If you watch their promotional videos, you'll see a typical Japanese businessman—suited, tied—dancing in an unexpectedly playful way," Jakkrit describes. "It represents the brand's character: orderly and refined like Japanese culture, yet accessible and fun. It's not intimidatingly formal."

The approach extends to their marketing featuring young women in Harajuku style, reinforcing the message: this is premium quality without pretension.

"There's leadership—the 'shogun' spirit—but not rigidity," he clarifies.

Strategic Location and Expansion

The choice of KINGSQUARE Rama 3 for the inaugural Thai outlet combined pragmatism with strategy.

As SAHA Group's own property, it offered a natural starting point. But the location's proximity to King's College International School proved equally significant.

"Hamburgers are Western food, after all," Jakkrit notes. "At DAISHOGUN 's Japanese locations, foreign customers are numerous. Near King's College, we have an estimated 200 to 300 foreign teachers, plus international students—a ready audience for this type of cuisine."

However, Jakkrit's ambitions extend well beyond the suburbs.

"We're currently in discussions regarding locations in the city centre—three connected shopping centres that everyone knows," he reveals, alluding to Bangkok's premier retail district.

The target: opening a second branch during the first quarter of 2026.

The expansion plan, agreed with the franchisor, aims for one to two new branches annually, prioritizing high-traffic locations with demographics capable of appreciating premium offerings. Yet Jakkrit is quick to address pricing perceptions.

"Yes, we're a premium burger, but we're not talking thousands of baht per item," he clarifies. "Our chicken burger starts at 220 baht—not beyond reach at all. We want locations with good traffic where people can afford quality without it being prohibitively expensive."

Thai Adaptations

Whilst maintaining the Japanese formula, Jakkrit has introduced thoughtful modifications for the Thai market. Most notably, the pork burger—absent from Japanese menus—addresses local preferences and dietary considerations.

"We knew some Thai people, particularly older generations, might prefer options beyond beef," he explains. "We proposed the pork burger to accommodate them."

More innovations are forthcoming.

"We're developing a Thailand-only menu item inspired by Thai cuisine, launching soon" Jakkrit reveals. "It demonstrates our commitment to serving Thai tastes whilst maintaining the core DAISHOGUN identity. If successful, Japan might even adopt it for their locations."

A Philosophy of Leadership

This initiative represents more than diversification for SAHA Group. It embodies a principle articulated by chairman Boonyasit Chokwatana: whatever the endeavour, aim for first place.

"We've been operating Saha Osha Company for three years now, focusing on food service," Jakkrit reflects. "Bringing in a champion brand signals our intention to grow this business significantly. Following the success of our Khon Rak Khao brand over the past decade, this is the natural progression."

The founder of DAISHOGUN has previously expressed satisfaction with the Thai partnership, noting that Thailand's abundant, high-quality ingredients allow the Bangkok outlet to most closely replicate the Japanese original—more so than other international locations where sourcing proved challenging.

An Invitation to Experience

For prospective diners, Jakkrit's message is straightforward: "Come and try authentic wagyu from Japan, prepared by a multiple-award-winning brand. Yes, there's a price point, but understand that we've carefully curated every ingredient to deliver the same delicious experience you'd find in Japan."

As Thailand's premium food scene continues to mature, DAISHOGUN Burger's arrival suggests that discerning diners are willing to pay for genuine quality and authentic flavours. For Jakkrit and SAHA Group, it's a calculated bet on a simple proposition: when something is truly delicious, people will respond.

"That's what 'Saha Osha' means," he concludes. "Delicious. That's our promise to Thai customers—nothing more, nothing less."

