Japan's Champion Wagyu Burger Arrives in Thailand with Premium Promise

Managing Director Jakkrit Santirattanakul reveals why bringing Japan's top-rated burger brand to Thailand reflects more than just business ambition—it's about delivering authentic excellence that everyone deserves to experience.
When Jakkrit Santirattanakul set out to bring Japan's premier wagyu burger brand to Thailand, his motivation was refreshingly simple: it was honestly delicious.
As managing director of SAHA Group's Saha Osha Company Limited, Jakkrit has orchestrated the launch of DAISHOGUN BURGER's first Southeast Asian outlet at KINGSQUARE Rama 3, marking a significant moment for Thailand's evolving premium food landscape.
But behind the business strategy lies a more fundamental philosophy—one that aligns perfectly with his company's name, as "Osha" translates directly to "delicious" in Thai.
"We simply want Thai people to experience genuinely delicious food," Jakkrit tells The Nation Thailand in an exclusive interview. "That's what drives us."
A Track Record of Excellence
The credentials backing DAISHOGUN BURGER are impressive by any measure. The brand claimed the championship title at the Japan Burger Championship 2022 before competing at the world level.
But for Jakkrit, the most compelling validation comes from Tabelog, Japan's influential restaurant review platform.
"Any establishment exceeding 3.5 is considered truly outstanding—not Michelin-starred, necessarily, but highly popular amongst Japanese diners."
DAISHOGUN BURGER boasts a 3.68 rating, placing it firmly in elite territory alongside other acclaimed burger establishments.
This consistent recognition continued into 2024, when the brand earned a coveted spot amongst Japan's "Top 100 Most Popular Restaurants" in the hamburger category—a distinction that typically follows strong Tabelog performance.
With 19 branches across Japan and one in Shanghai, the brand's expansion to Thailand represents careful selection rather than rapid proliferation.
"The founder has had discussions with several countries," Jakkrit notes, "but we happened to finalise our agreement first."
The Name Behind the Brand
The "DAISHOGUN" moniker carries historical weight.
Originally operating as Shogun Burger, the brand faced trademark challenges internationally due to the term's common usage. The solution came from the founder's family history.
"The founder's father operated a yakiniku restaurant called DAISHOGUN," Jakkrit recounts. "They decided that international outlets would adopt the DAISHOGUN name instead—honouring the family's culinary heritage."
The Anatomy of Excellence
What distinguishes a champion burger? According to Jakkrit, three core elements define DAISHOGUN 's offering.
First, the patty: authentic A4-grade wagyu beef or higher, precisely portioned at 120 grammes.
"If it's too thin, you lose the juiciness and the distinctive character of wagyu," he explains. "This weight delivers the optimal experience."
Second, the bun—crafted from a proprietary Japanese recipe that remains closely guarded.
"They've shared the recipe with us to ensure we can produce buns meeting their exact specifications," Jakkrit says. "It's integral to their success."
Third, the sauce: another secret recipe from Japan, applied differently to the top and bottom buns.
"This variation is part of what makes it special," he adds, inviting diners to discover the subtlety for themselves.
Fresh vegetables and tomatoes complete the package, though Jakkrit emphasises that the bread, beef, and sauce form the holy trinity of the DAISHOGUN experience.
Japanese Aesthetic, Thai Accessibility
The restaurant's "Japan Loft" interior design comes directly from the brand's Japanese designer, who has created other establishments in Thailand. The aesthetic reflects a deliberate philosophy as well.
"If you watch their promotional videos, you'll see a typical Japanese businessman—suited, tied—dancing in an unexpectedly playful way," Jakkrit describes. "It represents the brand's character: orderly and refined like Japanese culture, yet accessible and fun. It's not intimidatingly formal."
The approach extends to their marketing featuring young women in Harajuku style, reinforcing the message: this is premium quality without pretension.
"There's leadership—the 'shogun' spirit—but not rigidity," he clarifies.
Strategic Location and Expansion
The choice of KINGSQUARE Rama 3 for the inaugural Thai outlet combined pragmatism with strategy.
As SAHA Group's own property, it offered a natural starting point. But the location's proximity to King's College International School proved equally significant.
"Hamburgers are Western food, after all," Jakkrit notes. "At DAISHOGUN 's Japanese locations, foreign customers are numerous. Near King's College, we have an estimated 200 to 300 foreign teachers, plus international students—a ready audience for this type of cuisine."
However, Jakkrit's ambitions extend well beyond the suburbs.
"We're currently in discussions regarding locations in the city centre—three connected shopping centres that everyone knows," he reveals, alluding to Bangkok's premier retail district.
The target: opening a second branch during the first quarter of 2026.
The expansion plan, agreed with the franchisor, aims for one to two new branches annually, prioritizing high-traffic locations with demographics capable of appreciating premium offerings. Yet Jakkrit is quick to address pricing perceptions.
"Yes, we're a premium burger, but we're not talking thousands of baht per item," he clarifies. "Our chicken burger starts at 220 baht—not beyond reach at all. We want locations with good traffic where people can afford quality without it being prohibitively expensive."
Thai Adaptations
Whilst maintaining the Japanese formula, Jakkrit has introduced thoughtful modifications for the Thai market. Most notably, the pork burger—absent from Japanese menus—addresses local preferences and dietary considerations.
"We knew some Thai people, particularly older generations, might prefer options beyond beef," he explains. "We proposed the pork burger to accommodate them."
More innovations are forthcoming.
"We're developing a Thailand-only menu item inspired by Thai cuisine, launching soon" Jakkrit reveals. "It demonstrates our commitment to serving Thai tastes whilst maintaining the core DAISHOGUN identity. If successful, Japan might even adopt it for their locations."
A Philosophy of Leadership
This initiative represents more than diversification for SAHA Group. It embodies a principle articulated by chairman Boonyasit Chokwatana: whatever the endeavour, aim for first place.
"We've been operating Saha Osha Company for three years now, focusing on food service," Jakkrit reflects. "Bringing in a champion brand signals our intention to grow this business significantly. Following the success of our Khon Rak Khao brand over the past decade, this is the natural progression."
The founder of DAISHOGUN has previously expressed satisfaction with the Thai partnership, noting that Thailand's abundant, high-quality ingredients allow the Bangkok outlet to most closely replicate the Japanese original—more so than other international locations where sourcing proved challenging.
An Invitation to Experience
For prospective diners, Jakkrit's message is straightforward: "Come and try authentic wagyu from Japan, prepared by a multiple-award-winning brand. Yes, there's a price point, but understand that we've carefully curated every ingredient to deliver the same delicious experience you'd find in Japan."
As Thailand's premium food scene continues to mature, DAISHOGUN Burger's arrival suggests that discerning diners are willing to pay for genuine quality and authentic flavours. For Jakkrit and SAHA Group, it's a calculated bet on a simple proposition: when something is truly delicious, people will respond.
"That's what 'Saha Osha' means," he concludes. "Delicious. That's our promise to Thai customers—nothing more, nothing less."