PMCU Celebrates 'Living Legends' in Bid to Revive Historic Streets

Chulalongkorn University's Property Management Unit (PMCU) is celebrating its "living legends" - 42 restaurants and shops that have been a part of the historic Banthat Thong-Sam Yan neighbourhood for over 50 years.

The effort is part of a new strategy to move beyond a simple landlord-tenant relationship and build a partnership aimed at revitalising the area as a world-class food destination.

The neighbourhood, once a quiet area of student dorms and budget food stalls, has transformed into one of Bangkok's most vibrant landmarks. Today, its small streets are home to over 600 businesses, but the "legendary" establishments are the heart of the community.

These include Somboon Pochana, a modern seafood restaurant open since 1991, Longleng Noodle (a Michelin-awarded noodle shop), Buay Pochana (a more than 50-year-old duck noodle institution), and Cheng Sim Ei, a dessert shop that has grown from a single street cart into a franchise with over 70 branches.

Beyond Business: A 'City of Togetherness'

The PMCU recently honoured these long-standing tenants with the PMCU Prestige Partnership award. The recipients were not just restaurants but also a range of businesses, from beauty salons to trophy makers, highlighting the diverse fabric of the community.

Professor Dr Wilert Puriwat, president of Chulalongkorn University, explained that the area’s charm lies in its deep connection to the people who have lived and studied there.