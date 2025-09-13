PMCU Celebrates 'Living Legends' in Bid to Revive Historic Streets

Chulalongkorn University's Property Management Unit (PMCU) is celebrating its "living legends" - 42 restaurants and shops that have been a part of the historic Banthat Thong-Sam Yan neighbourhood for over 50 years.
The effort is part of a new strategy to move beyond a simple landlord-tenant relationship and build a partnership aimed at revitalising the area as a world-class food destination.
The neighbourhood, once a quiet area of student dorms and budget food stalls, has transformed into one of Bangkok's most vibrant landmarks. Today, its small streets are home to over 600 businesses, but the "legendary" establishments are the heart of the community.
These include Somboon Pochana, a modern seafood restaurant open since 1991, Longleng Noodle (a Michelin-awarded noodle shop), Buay Pochana (a more than 50-year-old duck noodle institution), and Cheng Sim Ei, a dessert shop that has grown from a single street cart into a franchise with over 70 branches.
Beyond Business: A 'City of Togetherness'
The PMCU recently honoured these long-standing tenants with the PMCU Prestige Partnership award. The recipients were not just restaurants but also a range of businesses, from beauty salons to trophy makers, highlighting the diverse fabric of the community.
Professor Dr Wilert Puriwat, president of Chulalongkorn University, explained that the area’s charm lies in its deep connection to the people who have lived and studied there.
He sees the legendary shops not just as businesses but as a source of cherished memories that connect generations.
This award ceremony is just the start of a long-term plan called "PMCU Where Togetherness Grows Further."
The university aims to serve as a hub for collaboration with students, faculty, tenants, and the private and public sectors to create a sustainable urban community.
A new project will see a partnership with the online publication a day to tell the stories of these businesses with the help of students.
The PMCU will also launch a new city tour and a food delivery partnership with Robinhood to help boost the area's profile.
Associate Professor Dr Charasphat Preuksarattanawut, assistant to the president for Property Management, stated that this new approach changes the relationship between the university and its tenants from a simple landlord-tenant model to a true partnership.
"We want our tenants to feel like a family with PMCU. Together, we can develop Banthat Thong into a street food landmark for Thailand and become a model for a Smart City and an SDGs City," he said.
The PMCU's new mission is no longer just about generating income. It is about fostering a happy, sustainable, and growing community for everyone.
As Professor Wilert puts it, "For PMCU, the measure of business growth is the happiness of the people in the area and the development of a community and society that grows together."