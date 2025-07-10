Reviving Banthat Thong-Samyan: Time to make It thrive

The commercial districts of Banthat Thong and Samyan in central Bangkok have been significantly impacted by social media trends and the reduced influx of Chinese tourists, who traditionally make up 40% of the area’s customer base.
Alongside the slowing Thai economy, which has caused local consumers to be more cautious with spending, the once-bustling street food hub is facing a dramatic decrease in traffic.
In response, Chulalongkorn University, in collaboration with the Chulalongkorn Property Management Office (PMCU), is fast-tracking plans to revitalise these areas and restore their vibrancy.
The aim is to strengthen the area’s ecosystem by fostering connections among around 600 local businesses, encouraging long-term sustainability, and positioning the district as a leading Thai street food destination.
Assoc Prof Sittidaj Pongkijvorasin, Vice President of Chulalongkorn University, shared that the university and PMCU have developed a comprehensive plan to rejuvenate Banthat Thong and Samyan, aiming to create a robust business network and ecosystem.
The initiative will connect both local shop owners and thousands of people within the Chulalongkorn vicinity, expanding outreach to a broader customer base, including local and international tourists.
The preliminary plan includes cooperation with approximately 600 businesses in Banthat Thong and Samyan to build a network of interconnected shops.
This initiative aims to foster long-term partnerships, leveraging the unique attributes of each shop to benefit the local economy.
Additionally, a roundtable discussion was organised, bringing together business owners to share insights and feedback on how to further develop the area.
Experts from Chulalongkorn University provided knowledge and guidance on various aspects, including backend systems, accounting, marketing strategies, and online platforms, with a focus on expanding customer reach and boosting the area’s commercial resilience.
"Banthat Thong stands out among other commercial areas for its unique mix of legendary eateries that have been around for 50 years, as well as newer establishments that have opened in the past 20-40 years. This diverse range of businesses has created a distinctive character for the area, attracting a broad customer base. The area also benefits from the green space of the 100-Year Chulalongkorn Park, offering a refreshing open space amidst the bustling urban environment," Sittidaj said.
One common misconception about Bantadthong is that it is an expensive dining destination. However, this is far from the truth, as many dishes are priced from 60-70 baht, showcasing the area’s variety of food offerings catering to different budgets.
With the ongoing development plans, the area will no longer be referred to as “Bantadthong” but will expand to “Banthat Thong-Samyan,” reflecting the interconnected nature of the two areas.
Assoc Prof Charasphat Preuksarattanawut, Assistant Vice President of Chulalongkorn University, explained that misconceptions about Banthat Thong and Samyan circulating on social media have prompted a collaborative project with students familiar with the area.
These students will review local restaurants and share stories of the unique, long-standing eateries, helping to provide accurate information and promote a better understanding of the area.
Additionally, a new map will be created to clearly display all the restaurants, cafes, and food vendors in the area, making it easier for customers and tourists to navigate. This will also be a collaborative effort with students.
Plans are also underway to feature iconic restaurants that have thrived for over 50 years in an event called “Living Regent,” where business owners will share their secrets to running a sustainable restaurant. Over 20 such establishments have been operating for more than half a century, with “Somboon Phochana” being the first restaurant in the area.
Moreover, the area plans to expand its marketing efforts with large events such as the Vegetarian Festival, Halloween celebrations, and Loy Krathong festivities, further enhancing the vibrant atmosphere and attracting more visitors.
The key to revitalising the Banthat Thong and Samyan commercial areas lies in diversifying the customer base, which has previously been dominated by Chinese tourists, accounting for 40% of the clientele.
The new strategy focuses on attracting a wider range of customers, including international tourists, local workers, Chulalongkorn University students, and people from outside the area.
By targeting a broader demographic, the initiative aims to create repeat business and ensure long-term sustainability for the district.
The “Roundtable” project, organised by Chulalongkorn University in collaboration with PMCU, will consist of seven training sessions from July to September 2025.
These sessions are designed to strengthen the business ecosystem in the Banthat Thong-Samyan area through experience exchanges between established and new tenants, and by providing a platform for entrepreneurs to learn from experts in various fields.
The training topics will include:
Through this initiative, Chulalongkorn University aims to connect academic knowledge with business expertise, contributing to the development of both the city and the community. This aligns with the university’s mission to serve as a knowledge hub that benefits the country and its people, while fostering sustainable urban growth.