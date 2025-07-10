Reviving Banthat Thong-Samyan: Time to make It thrive

The commercial districts of Banthat Thong and Samyan in central Bangkok have been significantly impacted by social media trends and the reduced influx of Chinese tourists, who traditionally make up 40% of the area’s customer base.

Alongside the slowing Thai economy, which has caused local consumers to be more cautious with spending, the once-bustling street food hub is facing a dramatic decrease in traffic.

In response, Chulalongkorn University, in collaboration with the Chulalongkorn Property Management Office (PMCU), is fast-tracking plans to revitalise these areas and restore their vibrancy.

The aim is to strengthen the area’s ecosystem by fostering connections among around 600 local businesses, encouraging long-term sustainability, and positioning the district as a leading Thai street food destination.

Assoc Prof Sittidaj Pongkijvorasin, Vice President of Chulalongkorn University, shared that the university and PMCU have developed a comprehensive plan to rejuvenate Banthat Thong and Samyan, aiming to create a robust business network and ecosystem.

The initiative will connect both local shop owners and thousands of people within the Chulalongkorn vicinity, expanding outreach to a broader customer base, including local and international tourists.