Commerce Minister pushes Banthat Thong as global street food landmark with urgent 4-point plan

Commerce Minister Jatuporn Buruspat on August 17 visited Banthat Thong Road in Bangkok’s Pathumwan district with representatives of the Banthat Thong Road Business Association to meet street food vendors and restaurant owners, listen to their concerns, and gather suggestions. The area is regarded as one of Bangkok’s most prominent creative economy districts, attracting both Thai and international visitors.

Banthat Thong is an iconic food street, home to over 300 eateries both old and new. In 2014, it was ranked the 14th “World’s Coolest Street” by Time Out magazine. The street generates billions of baht annually for the local economy. However, vendors now face declining tourist numbers, rising rents, and weaker local purchasing power.

Jatuporn emphasised that the Ministry of Commerce recognises Banthat Thong’s potential to become a “global street food landmark”. At the same time, solutions must be grounded in real challenges, requiring cooperation from multiple agencies, including the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Ministry of Transport, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, and Chulalongkorn University, which owns the land.