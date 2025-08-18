Commerce Minister pushes Banthat Thong as global street food landmark with urgent 4-point plan

Commerce Minister Jatuporn Buruspat on August 17 visited Banthat Thong Road in Bangkok’s Pathumwan district with representatives of the Banthat Thong Road Business Association to meet street food vendors and restaurant owners, listen to their concerns, and gather suggestions. The area is regarded as one of Bangkok’s most prominent creative economy districts, attracting both Thai and international visitors.
Banthat Thong is an iconic food street, home to over 300 eateries both old and new. In 2014, it was ranked the 14th “World’s Coolest Street” by Time Out magazine. The street generates billions of baht annually for the local economy. However, vendors now face declining tourist numbers, rising rents, and weaker local purchasing power.
Jatuporn emphasised that the Ministry of Commerce recognises Banthat Thong’s potential to become a “global street food landmark”. At the same time, solutions must be grounded in real challenges, requiring cooperation from multiple agencies, including the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Ministry of Transport, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, and Chulalongkorn University, which owns the land.
He stressed the importance of uniting vendors and establishing a joint committee with genuine participation, as well as clearly defining the district’s unique identity.
Jatuporn outlined four urgent measures:
“I want Banthat Thong to be known as a safe, unique, and lively street food hub where people can enjoy walking, eating, relaxing, and engaging with arts — just like Chatuchak or Song Wat, which are must-visit landmarks for anyone coming to Bangkok,” Jatuporn said.
Chulalongkorn University expressed its commitment to support vendors with cost-reduction schemes, environmental management initiatives, and sustainable space development. The university is also pushing for “Night Street Food” events to attract more visitors.
Meanwhile, Banthat Thong entrepreneurs, representing the 385 shops currently open, noted that tourist numbers have dropped from 30,000-40,000 per day to far fewer. They called on the government and Chulalongkorn University to urgently develop a joint plan to establish Banthat Thong as a “Creative Economy Zone” that will secure the district’s charm and long-term potential.