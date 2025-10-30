Japan to compile wild bear countermeasures by mid-Nov

At the first meeting of a ministerial council held at the prime minister's office, Kihara also called for prompt and appropriate action to cull bears entering residential areas.

At a press conference, Kihara said, "The police will take immediate measures to eliminate bears using rifles, including securing trained police officers who have acquired knowledge about bears and preparing necessary equipment and materials."

According to a government source, police are legally allowed to cull wild bears with rifles under the law, but there is no precedent.

The number of fatalities from bear attacks has reached a record high of 12 so far this fiscal year, Kihara reported at the meeting.

"Damage is diversifying and spreading over wider areas, posing a serious threat to public safety," said Kihara, who chairs the council.