Takaichi, Xi affirm mutually beneficial strategic ties

The two leaders confirmed the importance of crisis management and communication between Japanese and Chinese defence authorities in light of rising tensions in the East China Sea, while agreeing to strengthen dialogue over export controls in the field of economic security.
Takaichi, who took office last week, called on the Chinese side to take positive moves over its import restrictions for Japanese fishery products and beef.
The leaders met for about 30 minutes in Gyeongju in southeastern South Korea on the sidelines of the two-day Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit that started Friday in the city. They also agreed to aim for building "constructive and stable ties" between Japan and China.
Takaichi expressed her eagerness to "reduce concerns and challenges between the two countries and achieve concrete results," mentioning China's coercive actions in areas including around the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, as well as the issues of Japanese nationals detained in China and the country's tighter export controls on rare earths. The Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands are claimed by China, where they are known as Diaoyu.
Takaichi stressed the importance of favourable relations between China and Taiwan for the stability and safety of the region, while expressing concerns over the activities of Chinese ships in the South China Sea as well as human rights conditions in Hong Kong and the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in China.
According to China Central Television, Xi urged Takaichi to uphold principles regarding historical issues and Taiwan. The Japanese prime minister is known as a China hawk who is close to the self-governing island. Xi also emphasised the importance of a statement issued on Aug. 15, 1995, the 50th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II, by then Japanese Prime Minister Tomiichi Murayama.
In the past, Takaichi has criticised the statement in which Murayama expressed his "feelings of deep remorse" and "heartfelt apology" over Japan's past aggression and colonial rule.
Takaichi and Xi shook hands ahead of the meeting. The Chinese president said that the two nations are close friends. He welcomed Takaichi's willingness to build positive bilateral ties, saying he is ready to communicate with the new prime minister and work to advance the bilateral relationship together.
"Japan and China share an important responsibility to promote peace and prosperity in the region and the international community," Takaichi responded, adding that she wants to have frank talks with Xi and deepen their relationship.
It was the first summit between Japan and China since November 2024, when Xi and then Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba met in Peru.