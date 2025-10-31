Takaichi, Xi affirm mutually beneficial strategic ties

The two leaders confirmed the importance of crisis management and communication between Japanese and Chinese defence authorities in light of rising tensions in the East China Sea, while agreeing to strengthen dialogue over export controls in the field of economic security.

Takaichi, who took office last week, called on the Chinese side to take positive moves over its import restrictions for Japanese fishery products and beef.

The leaders met for about 30 minutes in Gyeongju in southeastern South Korea on the sidelines of the two-day Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit that started Friday in the city. They also agreed to aim for building "constructive and stable ties" between Japan and China.