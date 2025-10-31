890 Tons of TEPCO N-Fuel kept at Aomori reprocessing plant

In the prefecture's answer to the questionnaire, TEPCO said that it "plans to implement pluthermal power generation at one of its reactors based on a policy that it will definitely consume plutonium."

The firm also said it assumes that some plutonium will be supplied to a nuclear plant of Electric Power Development Co., better known as J-Power, which is now being constructed in the town of Oma in Aomori. The Oma plant is expected to use MOX fuel at all reactors.

Japan Atomic Power said, "There is no change in our policy to use our plutonium with our responsibility."

Contacted by Jiji Press, TEPCO made the same explanation as that given to the Aomori government.

Meanwhile, Japan Atomic Power told the news agency that it plans to conduct pluthermal power generation at the No. 2 reactor of the Tsuruga nuclear power station in Fukui Prefecture, central Japan, and at the Tokai nuclear plant in the eastern prefecture of Ibaraki, although when to start this has yet to be decided.