Turkey tightens animal product imports, warns Department of Foreign Trade

Arada Fuangtong, Director-General of the Department of Foreign Trade, revealed that the Republic of Turkey, through the Directorate General of Food and Control, Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, has increased import procedures for animal-based food products or products derived from certain animals.
These include dairy products, seafood, fish, and gelatin and collagen for human consumption.
The changes align with the EU's Veterinary Services, Plant Health, Food and Feed Law No. 5996, which governs food safety, animal feed, plant health, and animal breeding regulations.
To export these products to Turkey, businesses must meet specific requirements:
Thai exporters wishing to send such products to Turkey should contact the relevant Thai authorities overseeing each product category. For seafood exports, for instance, businesses should contact the Department of Fisheries, which will coordinate with Turkey's Directorate General of Food and Control to approve the exporter.
Once approved, exporters can verify their approval status in Turkey's Approved Establishment System (TRIOS) at https://trois.tarimorman.gov.tr/home.
Trade statistics for 2026 (January-November) show that Thailand's total exports to Turkey were valued at 40.61 billion baht. Key exports included motor vehicles, air conditioning units, and rubber.
As for animal-derived products such as dairy, seafood, gelatin, and collagen, exports to Turkey totalled 498.68 million baht, representing 1.23% of Thailand's total exports to the country, mainly consisting of preserved or processed fish, caviar, and substitutes.
Arada further noted that the added import steps may not significantly affect Thai exporters, as the export volume of these products to Turkey is relatively small. However, Thai exporters are advised to stay updated on regulations and conditions to avoid disruptions in exports.
The Department of Foreign Trade will continue to monitor the progress of measures in other countries and provide relevant information to help businesses prepare for adjustments in trade policies with partner countries.