Turkey tightens animal product imports, warns Department of Foreign Trade

Arada Fuangtong, Director-General of the Department of Foreign Trade, revealed that the Republic of Turkey, through the Directorate General of Food and Control, Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, has increased import procedures for animal-based food products or products derived from certain animals.

These include dairy products, seafood, fish, and gelatin and collagen for human consumption.

The changes align with the EU's Veterinary Services, Plant Health, Food and Feed Law No. 5996, which governs food safety, animal feed, plant health, and animal breeding regulations.

To export these products to Turkey, businesses must meet specific requirements: