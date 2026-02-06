CAAT enforces new drone restrictions on Thai-Cambodian border from February 7

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has issued a new regulation regarding the use of unmanned aircraft (drones) in areas that may affect national security along the Thai-Cambodian border (No. 15).

This regulation will come into effect from February 7 and will remain in force until further notice. It is a revision of the previous regulation after continuous assessments with security agencies.

According to CAAT, the situation following the implementation of the previous regulation (No. 14) has generally improved, allowing for some relaxation of drone operational restrictions. This aims to help the public and businesses return to normal activities.