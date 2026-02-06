CAAT enforces new drone restrictions on Thai-Cambodian border from February 7

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has issued a new regulation regarding the use of unmanned aircraft (drones) in areas that may affect national security along the Thai-Cambodian border (No. 15).
This regulation will come into effect from February 7 and will remain in force until further notice. It is a revision of the previous regulation after continuous assessments with security agencies.
According to CAAT, the situation following the implementation of the previous regulation (No. 14) has generally improved, allowing for some relaxation of drone operational restrictions. This aims to help the public and businesses return to normal activities.
However, strict measures will still be enforced in key security areas and critical national infrastructure.
No-fly zones:
Areas with military deployments or district-level operations in seven provinces:
Areas within a 9-kilometre (5 nautical miles) radius of designated airports.
Areas specifically prohibited by energy or security agencies:
Drone operations are allowed in some cases, such as agricultural activities, disaster prevention and response, urgent missions that could cause damage if not carried out, or law enforcement activities that require drone use to gather evidence.
These activities must be authorised by the landowner or relevant authorities, and the operations must comply with strict conditions.
Flight conditions:
Military, police, customs, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Natural Resources, and National Intelligence Agency drones may operate within these zones as part of their duties.
Customs, Ministry of Agriculture, and Ministry of Natural Resources drones must notify relevant authorities in advance when operating in no-fly zones.
Violators of these regulations face a fine of up to 40,000 baht, imprisonment for up to one year, or both. In necessary situations, military or security personnel may take countermeasures, including using anti-drone systems.
If you witness illegal drone activity or operations that may pose a security threat, please report the following details (date, time, location, drone type, and any available photos or videos) to the responsible agencies:
CAAT urges the public and drone users to comply with the laws and regulations strictly to ensure national security, safety, and public order.