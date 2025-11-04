Japan govt to outline policies on foreigners in January

At the first meeting of a ministerial council on foreign people at the prime minister's office, ministers discussed reviewing rules on land acquisition by foreigners and ways to strengthen immigration and residency controls, apparently to address undocumented residents.
"A situation has arisen in which the public feels uneasy and perceives unfairness regarding illegal actions and rule violations by some foreigners," Takaichi said at the meeting.
Aiming to realise orderly coexistence with foreigners, Takaichi called for ensuring compliance with existing rules, optimising various systems and properly managing national land, including through the use of the current land acquisition regulations.
Takaichi also instructed relevant ministers to revise the government's comprehensive measures for coexistence with foreign nationals by as early as next January, urging swift discussions.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara was appointed chair of the council, while Economic Security Minister Kimi Onoda and others will take the lead in drawing up policy measures.
At a press conference after the meeting, Onoda said that she had been instructed to ensure proper immigration controls, take measures against overtourism and examine real estate ownership by foreigners.
In her first policy speech in parliament last month, Takaichi said that her administration would respond firmly to illegal acts by some foreigners while clearly distancing itself from xenophobia.
Under a coalition agreement reached between Takaichi's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its new coalition partner, Nippon Ishin No Kai (Japan Innovation Party), the two parties said they would draft a bill during next year's ordinary parliamentary session to strengthen regulations on land acquisitions by foreigners and foreign capital.
