Koizumi conveys concern over Chinese military activities

"The security aspect of Japan-China relations is the most difficult area, and indeed, numerous pending issues exist," Koizumi said at a meeting in Malaysia on Saturday with Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun.
In his first meeting with Dong, Koizumi also said, "It is essential to persistently continue frank discussions and communication."
The two confirmed the importance of dialogue between defence authorities, including the proper operation of a hotline to avoid accidental clashes.
Referring to the violation of Japanese airspace by a Chinese Coast Guard helicopter in May, Koizumi expressed strong concern over Chinese military activities near the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture. The Japanese-administered islets in the East China Sea are claimed by China.
Also on Saturday, Koizumi held talks with South Korean Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-Back. According to Japan's Defence Ministry, the two ministers agreed that Japan and South Korea, together with the United States, will work closely to address North Korea's nuclear and missile development, as well as Pyongyang's growing military cooperation with Russia.
Koizumi is visiting Malaysia to attend meetings related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
