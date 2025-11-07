PM delivers keynote at SET Government Roadshow 2025, reinforcing confidence in Thailand’s economic stability

On the economic front, the Prime Minister acknowledged that while economic growth has been slower than expected, the government is addressing this issue through targeted measures to stimulate short-term momentum while laying the foundation for stronger future growth. The government’s approach, encapsulated in the “Quick Big Win” policy, focuses on short-term actions that produce sustainable and inclusive results. Early signs of success include the Ministry of Finance’s upward revision of the 2025 growth forecast from 2.2% to 2.4%, and a 19% expansion in exports in September 2025.

The Prime Minister continued by stating that, in the big picture, Thailand’s macroeconomic fundamentals remain strong. Inflation is low and within manageable limits, while public debt stands at approximately 64.6% of GDP, which is below Thailand’s legal ceiling.

The government assures that budget expenditure is within appropriate limits, with all measures targeting timely and effective assistance, used only when necessary, and implemented with transparency. This approach supports Thailand's strong macroeconomic foundation, low inflation, and low unemployment. Additionally, Thailand’s external economic stability remains robust, supported by a current account surplus of USD 14.8 billion, which is about 3.6% of GDP, in the first three quarters of 2025. Foreign reserves are also high, standing at USD 273 billion, covering around eight months of imports as of September 2025.

The government’s goal is simple: to chart a stable path to return Thailand to higher growth, build business confidence, and protect households from unnecessary shocks.

At the same time, the government is focused on enhancing the country’s competitiveness through partnerships with key allies, particularly Singapore. This includes strengthening supply chains, linking digital systems, and investing in innovations related to the environment and health. The government is committed to policies that address the future, implementing targeted measures that produce long-term results, alongside reforms and investments that help bolster the economic foundation.

The government is also accelerating tangible progress in key sectors of the country. Thailand is being developed into a more business-friendly nation, with efficient and transparent management systems. Efforts are focused on improving logistics infrastructure, digital connectivity, and nationwide clean energy systems, creating a modern and sustainable economic environment.

The Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) has received over 2,600 investment promotion applications, with a total value of more than 1.37 trillion baht (USD 41.4 billion), reflecting global investor confidence. Additionally, there are projects in target industries worth over 470 billion baht (USD 14.2 billion), with 74 large-scale investment projects, valued at more than USD 9.1 billion, having been expedited through the “BOI Fast Pass” system.

The Prime Minister emphasised that fiscal responsibility is at the heart of the government's approach. The government is committed to using the budget prudently to ensure tangible results and true efficiency, not for political gain. Furthermore, the Prime Minister believes that transparency and accountability are the foundations of investor confidence. The government will communicate its policies openly, so all sectors can clearly understand the direction of Thailand.

However, the Prime Minister also noted that competitiveness is not solely driven by policy but by cooperation between the public and private sectors, as well as collaboration between Thailand and the global community. In his discussion with Singapore’s Prime Minister today, both sides explored ways to further integrate their economies and expand cooperation in future sectors such as the green economy, food security, and the digital transition. One of the major successes is the PromptPay-PayNow system, which represents the world’s first real-time payment connection.

In conclusion, the Prime Minister reiterated that confidence is not built overnight; it must be developed through credibility, responsibility, and resilience. Thailand has demonstrated this through stable political transitions, disciplined economic management, and cross-border cooperation to create a more interconnected, innovative, and sustainable economy. The Prime Minister invited investors and international communities to move forward together and view Thailand as a country brimming with potential, with a stable foundation, and ready to embrace all forms of collaboration with confidence.

The SET Government Roadshow 2025, organised by the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), in collaboration with Kiatnakin Phatra Securities Public Company Limited and Bank of America, aims to strengthen investor confidence regarding Thailand’s economic direction and resilience. The event attracted interest from financial and investment institutions, with over 118 attendees from global fund managers and leading companies, including 3M, Adecco, BASF, Chevron, Dow, HP, Mastercard, Pfizer, Procter & Gamble (P&G), Seagate, and Singtel.