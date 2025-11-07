Thailand and Singapore sign rice trade agreement for 100,000 tonnes over 5 years

Today (November 7), Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun will sign a Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC) on rice trade between Thailand and the Singapore government, following the Cabinet’s approval on November 4.

This MOC is a government-to-government (G2G) agreement aimed at enhancing regional food security and strengthening trade relations between the two countries. The main agencies involved in implementing the agreement are Thailand’s Department of Foreign Trade and Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

Key aspects of the MOC include a commitment by the Thai government to sell up to 100,000 tonnes of rice to the Singapore government over five years from the date of signing. The agreement is renewable for five years, depending on Singapore’s needs and the production and consumption conditions of both countries.

The sale will be based on the international market price at the time of each transaction, agreed upon at the time of purchase (with no fixed price set in advance). Transactions under this MOC will be conducted in writing, following international trade practices.