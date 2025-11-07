Singapore and Vietnam sign deal to create ASEAN Rice Hub, promote low-carbon rice trade

In 2024, Singapore imported 424,329 tonnes of rice, valued at US$321.9 million, with India being the top supplier, followed by Vietnam and Thailand.

During the first seven months of 2025, Thailand exported 70,220 tonnes of rice to Singapore, worth 2.18 billion baht. This was an increase from 9,586 tonnes in the same period last year. Singapore ranked 17th in Thailand’s rice export markets during this period.

Aat concluded that the MOU will benefit both Singapore and Vietnam.

“The agreement ensures that Singapore will have a stable rice supply year-round and strengthens its position as a hub for high-quality rice and carbon credit trading, while Vietnam will benefit from expanded rice exports and Singapore’s marketing expertise. We expect to see the development of a ‘low-carbon rice’ brand, combining Singapore’s strength in marketing with Vietnam’s expertise in production.”