Philippines to import 300,000 tonnes of Thai rice

The Philippines will open rice imports of 300,000 tonnes in January 2026 after local stocks dropped following an import ban imposed since September. Meanwhile, Vietnam reports a strong harvest and maintains its export target at 8 million tonnes, as the FAO warns of possible El Niño conditions late this year that could reduce rice supply across ASEAN.
According to the Office of Agricultural Economics (OAE), Thailand’s 2025/26 main-crop rice production will peak in November 2025, with output reaching 17.375 million tonnes of paddy, or 63.82% of total main-crop rice production.
As a result, rice prices have been under downward pressure. The Thai Rice Millers Association reported that as of October 29, 2025, the price of 15%-moisture white paddy in Ayutthaya stood at 6,200–6,600 baht per tonne, down from 6,300–6,700 baht on September 29, 2025.
Hom Mali paddy (2025/26 crop, fresh in Ubon Ratchathani) remained stable at 11,200–11,600 baht per tonne, as the harvest has yet to reach the market in full.
The Philippines' Department of Agriculture (DA) announced plans to open a one-month rice import window in January 2026, before reinstating the import ban from February to April to protect domestic rice prices.
The new import quota is set at 300,000 tonnes, as previously suspended stocks from September are expected to run out by the end of November 2025, leaving the country reliant solely on domestic supply in December.
Earlier, the Philippine government had suspended imports of regular milled and well-milled rice for 60 days from September 1, 2025, to support farmers during the harvest season and stabilise domestic prices. The suspension, initially set to end on November 2, 2025, was later extended until the end of the year.
As the world’s largest rice importer, the Philippines had already imported 3.5 million tonnes by the end of September 2025, exceeding its annual target by 800,000 tonnes. The country typically imports around 300,000 tonnes per month, or 3.6 million tonnes per year, relying mainly on supplies from Vietnam and Thailand, particularly 25% white rice and 5% fragrant rice.
Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) reported that more than 90% of the autumn harvest in the Mekong Delta has been completed, with good yields despite recent heavy rains in some provinces. The government reaffirmed its 2025 export target of 8 million tonnes, while the price of 5% broken white rice remains around US$595 per tonne (about 19,245 baht) — comparable to Thai prices — intensifying regional competition, especially in Philippine and Malaysian markets.
Global rice prices are stable between US$590–620 per tonne (19,083–20,054 baht) as supply from major producers remains steady and Asian import demand persists. However, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has detected signs that El Niño could re-emerge by late 2025, potentially reducing global rice supply in early 2026, particularly in Southeast Asia.
Thailand exported 762,582 tonnes of rice in September 2025, down 15.6% year-on-year, according to the Commerce Ministry. Cumulative exports from January to September 2025 totalled 5,799,032 tonnes, down 23.1% from the same period last year.
Thailand has set an annual export target of 7.5 million tonnes for 2025.