Philippines to import 300,000 tonnes of Thai rice

The Philippines will open rice imports of 300,000 tonnes in January 2026 after local stocks dropped following an import ban imposed since September. Meanwhile, Vietnam reports a strong harvest and maintains its export target at 8 million tonnes, as the FAO warns of possible El Niño conditions late this year that could reduce rice supply across ASEAN.

Rice output and falling prices in Thailand

According to the Office of Agricultural Economics (OAE), Thailand’s 2025/26 main-crop rice production will peak in November 2025, with output reaching 17.375 million tonnes of paddy, or 63.82% of total main-crop rice production.

As a result, rice prices have been under downward pressure. The Thai Rice Millers Association reported that as of October 29, 2025, the price of 15%-moisture white paddy in Ayutthaya stood at 6,200–6,600 baht per tonne, down from 6,300–6,700 baht on September 29, 2025.

Hom Mali paddy (2025/26 crop, fresh in Ubon Ratchathani) remained stable at 11,200–11,600 baht per tonne, as the harvest has yet to reach the market in full.