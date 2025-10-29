Anutin heads to APEC summit, set to meet world leaders and discuss rice exports

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, ahead of his departure for the 32nd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Gyeongju, South Korea, on Wednesday outlined the key opportunities Thailand aims to gain from the summit. The meeting, running from October 29 to November 1, will bring together leaders from major economies, including China, Canada, South Korea, Brunei, and potentially Japan, with Anutin particularly noting that he could have the opportunity to meet US President Donald Trump due to their alphabetical seating arrangement.

Anutin highlighted that the summit would provide a chance to discuss trade and mutual cooperation, particularly with China, in the wake of recent concerns over Thailand's balancing act between the US and China.

When asked about meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss rare earth mining, Anutin stated that he had already met with the Chinese Premier at the ASEAN summit in Malaysia. However, this time, he plans to propose that China purchase 500,000 tonnes of rice from Thailand, a move intended to boost Thailand's income.