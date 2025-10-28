Anutin apologises for confusion over border remark, leaves border fence issue to military talks

At Don Mueang Royal Thai Air Force Base, Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul apologised for the misunderstanding caused by his earlier comment on possible encroachment into Cambodian territory.

He said both Thailand and Cambodia are complying with the terms of their peace agreement, and what he had referred to earlier was a “claimed area” still under negotiation between the two countries.

“It’s an area under dispute, and both sides must continue talks to make things clear. If my words caused confusion, I apologise. My intention was to say both countries must act according to the agreement,” Anutin explained.

He added that he had told Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet that Thailand is ready to proceed once Cambodia fulfils the four agreed conditions, which Phnom Penh has pledged to accelerate.

Anutin said Thailand also stands prepared to return all 18 detained Cambodian soldiers once the military confirms readiness, with health checks conducted beforehand to ensure transparency and humane treatment.